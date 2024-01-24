Under 19 World Cup 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Afghanistan Under-19 vs New Zealand Under-19, Match 11

South Africa Under-19 took on England Under-19 in the 10th match of the Under 19 World Cup 2024 at the Senwes Park in Potchefstroom. Afghanistan Under-19 faced New Zealand Under-19 in the 11th match at Buffalo Park in East London.

England won their match by 36 runs based on the DLS method. New Zealand defeated Afghanistan by a mere margin of one wicket.

England continues to remain at the top of the points table in Group B. They have won both matches and have a net run rate (NRR) of +2.241. South Africa are still in the second place after losing their recent game against England. They have an NRR of -0.064. West Indies and Scotland are placed in the last two places in the Group with an NRR of -0.620 and -3.279, respectively.

Group B Points Table:

POS TEAM MAT WON LOST TIED NR NRR FOR AGAINST PTS 1 EnglandU19 2 2 0 0 0 2.241 0 0 4 2 South AfricaU19 2 1 1 0 0 -0.064 0 0 2 3 WindiesU19 1 0 1 0 0 -0.62 0 0 0 4 ScotlandU19 1 0 1 0 0 -3.279 0 0 0

New Zealand won their second game of the tournament and have moved to the top of the points table in Group D. They have an NRR of 1.740. Pakistan have slipped to second place and have an NRR of 3.620. Nepal and Afghanistan continue to remain in the last two places and are yet to win a match.

Group D Points Table:

POS TEAM MAT WON LOST TIED NR NRR FOR AGAINST PTS 1 New ZealandU19 2 2 0 0 0 1.74 0 0 4 2 PakistanU19 1 1 0 0 0 3.62 0 0 2 3 NepalU19 1 0 1 0 0 -1.28 0 0 0 4 AfghanistanU19 2 0 2 0 0 -2.86 0 0 0

Matt Rowe's five-wicket haul crushes Afghanistan, New Zealand survives scare

England won the toss against South Africa and elected to bowl. South Africa were bundled out for 230 runs in 49.2 overs. Opener Steve Stolk was the highest scorer and made 64 runs off 55 deliveries. Jaydn Denly, Eddie Jack, and Tazeem Ali took three wickets each for England.

In reply, England made 137 runs for the loss of two wickets before the match got interrupted due to lightning. England were 36 runs ahead on the DLS par score and won the match. Noah Thain scored an unbeaten 63 runs off 82 deliveries and was the highest scorer.

Afghanistan elected to bat after winning the toss against New Zealand. Only two batters managed to make a double-digit score for Afghanistan. They were bundled out for just 91 runs in 21.3 overs. Matt Rowe bowled an exceptional spell of five wickets for 21 runs in eight overs.

New Zealand struggled while chasing such a mere total and lost half of the wickets for just 42 runs. They managed to reach the target of 92 runs in 28.2 overs with one wicket in hand. Allah Ghazanfar was the pick of the bowlers for Afghanistan and took three wickets for 29 runs in 10 overs.

