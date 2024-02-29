"Unfair?"- Top 10 funny memes as BCCI terminates central contracts of Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced annual player contracts for the 2023-24 season on Wednesday, February 28. It is valid for the period between October 1, 2023, and September 30, 2024.

As expected, Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer bore the brunt for not playing in the Ranji Trophy. The duo failed to secure a contract for the season as a consequence of not participating in the premier domestic tournament. BCCI disclosed that they didn't consider Iyer and Kishan for this season's contracts.

Their official statement on the matter read:

"Please note that Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan were not considered for the annual contracts in this round of recommendations."

Fans took note of the development and were not pleased with the decision to punish the upcoming stars. They pointed out that the BCCI wasn't treating all the players equally and were giving special treatment to a few of them. They expressed their reactions to the matter by sharing intriguing memes.

Here are some of the best memes:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

BCCI gives out fast bowling contracts for the first time

BCCI took a good initiative and introduced fast bowling contracts for the first time and selected five promising bowlers - Akash Deep, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Umran Malik, Yash Dayal, and Vidwath Kaverappa.

Here are the players who received contracts for the 2023-24 season:

Grade A+: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja.

Grade A: R Ashwin, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya.

Grade B: Surya Kumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Grade C: Rinku Singh, Tilak Verma, Ruturaj Gaekwad, Shardul Thakur, Shivam Dube, Ravi Bishnoi, Jitesh Sharma, Washington Sundar, Mukesh Kumar, Sanju Samson, Arshdeep Singh, KS Bharat, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan and Rajat Patidar.

Do you think the right decisions were made while giving the contracts to players for this season? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App