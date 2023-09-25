"Unfortunately, Ishan Kishan and Surya will miss out"- Sanjay Bangar on India's batting line-up in IND vs AUS 3rd ODI

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Bangar believes Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul will be the No. 4 and No. 5 for India in their final ODI of the series against Australia in Rajkot on Wednesday, September 27.

With the likes of Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya and Virat Kohli returning to the team, two more names alongside Ruturaj Gaikwad may miss out on the final ODI. Although Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan have found some form, Bangar feels they will need to wait as Iyer and Rahul are ahead in the pecking order.

Speaking to Star Sports ahead of the third ODI between India and Australia in Rajkot, here's what Sanjay Bangar had to say about the batting line-up:

"I think who is the main wicketkeeper that will be a big point. If it is KL Rahul then he will bat at No. 5 and Shreyas will take the No. 4 spot. Then, unfortunately, Ishan Kishan and Surya will miss out in the last game."

Sanjay Bangar on Ravichandran Ashwin's World Cup chances

Ravichandran Ashwin has already played two ODIs in the series so far and Sanjay Bangar feels that if he plays the third one as well, then the veteran off-spinner might be in contention for a World Cup spot.

Axar Patel is still out with an injury that he sustained during the Asia Cup and that has made way for Ashwin into the playing XI. On this, Bangar stated:

"If India plan to field the same team in the last ODI that will play in Chennai, then I think Ashwin will play at No.8. If he is playing ahead of Sundar, who played in the Asia Cup, it means the coach and the captain trust him more."

With just one competitive ODI remaining before the World Cup, India will be keen to play most of the XI that would play Australia in Chennai on October 8.