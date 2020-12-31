"Unless they carry me off on a stretcher, I’m going to try and do everything I can" - Neil Wagner 

New Zealand pacer Neil Wagner aims to help his team out as long as he can still walk. In a freakish display of courage, Neil Wagner played the first Test against Pakistan with two fractured toes.

The left-arm quick was struck on the foot while batting on the second day at the Bay Oval. He bowled several of his quintessential lengthy spells aided with multiple pain-killer injections.

Neil Wagner bowled the most overs for a Kiwi bowler in the game - 28. His 2 wickets, of centurion Fawad Alam and southpaw Faheem Ashraf, were momentous in the hosts' 101-run victory over Pakistan. After the match, Neil Wagner said he would rather play his part in the match than sit on the sidelines.

"I know how bloody hard I had to work to get where I am now so I'm sure as hell not going to sit on the sidelines and watch other people do it. I want to be part of it and play my part. Unless they carry me off on a stretcher, I’m going to try and do everything I can," said Wagner.

Pacer Matt Henry, who has also recovered from a hand injury, is likely to be Wagner's replacement for the 2nd and final Test of the series.

"I just told Neil Wagner he's mad" - Mohammad Rizwan

Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan also joined in the applaud for the Kiwi pacer. Post the match, Rizwan called Wagner's aggression 'beautiful.'

"I jut told him he's mad. He's a different guy. His attitude is everything, his aggression is very beautiful," said Rizwan.

New Zealand dominated the Test match for the first four days. On the last day, Alam and Rizwan's determined partnership brought the visitors back in the hunt. The match went down to the wire and the visitors needed to survive the last 6 overs for a draw.

In the end, it wasn't to be as Mitchell Santner captured the last Pakistani wicket in the 123rd over. Kiwi captain Kane Williamson was awarded the Man of the Match.