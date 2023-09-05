"Unreal stat padding"- Top 10 funny memes after India's thumping 10-wicket win vs Nepal in Asia Cup 2023

Team India beat Nepal by 10 wickets in their final group match of Asia Cup 2023 on Monday, September 4, at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. Courtesy of the win, they have advanced to the Super Four stage of the tournament.

After being asked to bat first, Nepal got all-out for 230 in 48.2 overs. Aasif Sheikh (58), Kushal Bhurtel (38), Sompal Kami (48), Gulshan Jha (23), and Dipendra Singh (29) got starts but could not get a big one for their side. Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Siraj shined for India with the ball by picking three wickets apiece.

In response, Rohit Sharma was troubled with some swing in the first over by Nepal pacer Karan KC. His partner, Shubman Gill, looked in great rhythm from the onset and hit three fours in the second over to get himself going.

Rain interrupted the proceedings in the third over and halted the game. After a lengthy delay, India were given a revised target of 145 runs in 23 overs (DLS). It was one-way traffic after the resumption as Rohit Sharma (74*) and Shubman Gill (67*) completely dominated the Nepal bowlers and finished the chase clinically in just 20.1 overs.

Cricket fans on social media enjoyed the rain-curtailed match between India and Nepal on Monday. They expressed their reactions through some hilarious memes. Here is a collection of the best ones:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"Fielding was below par"- India captain Rohit Sharma on areas to improve going ahead

At the post-match presentation, Rohit Sharma reflected on the victory and said:

"There were some nerves around initially but once I got my eye in I wanted to cash in and take my team home. When we came here, at the back of our mind we knew what our 15 (for the World Cup) was going to look like.

He added:

"We managed to bat first in the last game and bowl first today. We didn't play our best cricket in both the games but I'm sure that we're getting there. A lot of guys are coming back after a long break, a few guys are coming back after months. Once we get into the Super Fours there's no room for complacency. Fielding was below par - that's something we cannot afford to do going into the World Cup and also the Asia Cup, which is a big tournament."

India will next face Pakistan in their match in Asia Cup 2023 on Sunday, September 10.