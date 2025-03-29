"Unsold IPL XI vs Banned IPL XI ODI Series"- Top 10 funny memes after Pakistan's loss in 1st ODI vs New Zealand 2025

New Zealand registered a comfortable 73-run victory in the first ODI against Pakistan at McLean Park in Napier on Saturday, March 29. As a result, the hosts took an early 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series.

Pakistan captain Muhammad Rizwan won the toss and invited the hosts to bat first in the contest. Mark Chapman (132) hit a magnificent century to help the Kiwis reach a daunting total of 344 for nine in the first innings. Middle-order batters Daryl Mitchell (76) and Muhammad Abbas (52) also chipped in with enterprising half-centuries. Irfan Khan (3/51), Akif Javed (2/55), and Haris Rauf (2/38) were among the wickets for Pakistan with the ball.

In reply, the Men in Green got bundled out for 271 in 44.1 overs and fell 74 runs short of the target. Babar Azam (78), Salman Agha (58), Usman Khan (39), Abdullah Shafique (36), and Muhammad Rizwan (30) started well but failed to kick on and play big knocks. This dented their team's chances in the steep chase.

Fans enjoyed Saturday's 50-over match between Pakistan and New Zealand. They expressed their reactions by sharing memes on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. One of the posts read:

"Unsold IPL XI vs Banned IPL XI ODI Series"

"That was a great game of ODI cricket"- New Zealand captain Michael Bracewell after win vs Pakistan in 1st ODI 2025

At the post-match presentation, New Zealand skipper Michael Bracewell reflected on the win, saying:

"That was a great game of ODI cricket. Lots of ebbs and flows. Could apply some of the T20 skills, great to see that ODI cricket is still alive I guess. Yeah I think you try and use your resources as well as you can. We were looking for a few overs somewhere and lucky it came off today for me. Yeah I think it's a great sign for domestic cricket in New Zealand."

Bracewell added:

"Guys having little or no experience in international cricket putting up great performances is heartening to see. Yeah I think it's easy when you are doing well and continue that. The way the guys showed fight after losing three wickets, then putting the pressure on the 5th Pakistan bowler. It showed that you stick to your basics both in batting and bowling.

The Seddon Park in Hamilton will host the second ODI between the two teams on Wednesday, April 2.

