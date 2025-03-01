UP Warriorz owner and captain meet Uttar Pradesh Cheif Minister Yogi Adityanath and extend invitation for WPL 2025 matches in Lucknow

UP Warriorz (UPW) owner Jinisha Sharma and captain Deepti Sharma recently met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and invitated him for the upcoming WPL 2025 matches in Lucknow. WPL 2025 commenced on February 14, with the first set of six games hosted at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara.

Ad

The action then moved to the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, which played host for the next eight games. The Delhi Capitals and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will face each other tonight (March 1) in the last match of the Bengaluru leg.

The five WPL teams will next travel to Lucknow, where the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium will host four games. The Lucknow leg of WPL 2025 will commence on Monday (March 3), with a clash between the UP Warriorz and the Gujarat Giants (GG).

Ad

Trending

Ahead of their first home game, UPW management met UP CM and took his good wishes. The UP Warriorz official media release on the matter read:

"A proud moment for the UP Warriorz. Honorable Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, 𝐘𝐨𝐠𝐢 𝐀𝐝𝐢𝐭𝐲𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐡 𝐉𝐢 se milkar, owner 𝐉𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐚 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐚 aur Captain 𝐃𝐞𝐞𝐩𝐭𝐢 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐚 ne unhe Lucknow ke home matches mein aane ka nimantran diya. Humare Mukhyamantri ji ne team ko shubhkaamnayein di aur protsahan diya ki Warriorz Ekana mein historic performances de (Our owner and captain met UP CM and invited him for upcoming WPL matches in Lucknow. CM extended his good wishes to the team and encouraged us to put up historic performances in WPL )

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

UPW are currently in the 4th position on WPL 2025 points table ahead of their home leg

UPW are without their regular captain, Alyssa Healy, who missed WPL 2025 due to an injury issue. Deepti Sharma has been leading the team in the absence of the Australian wicketkeeper-batter.

So far, it has been a mixed season for the Warriorz, as they won only twice in five games and ended up on the losing side in three encounters.

They will be hoping for a turn of fortunes during the upcoming home games when they face GG, MI, and RCB in Lucknow.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️