UP Warriorz sign Australian top-order batter as replacement for Sri Lankan legend in WPL 2025

UP Warriorz have announced Australian top-order batter Georgia Voll as a replacement for Sri Lanka legend Chamari Athapaththu in the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 season. The Sri Lanka skipper joined UPW in WPL 2024, getting into the side as Lauren Bell's replacement.

Athapaththu was retained by the UP Warriorz before the auction this season but has not featured in a single game for the team so far. The UP Warriorz have played five games in the WPL 2025 to date. Chamari will miss out the remainder of the season as she resumes national duties for Sri Lanka.

Georgia Voll, a top-order batter, plays international cricket for Australia. The 21-year-old has played three ODIs in her career, scoring 173 runs at an average of 86.50 and a strike rate of 108.80 with a century. She has also played three T20Is for Australia.

Further, Georgia has played 70 matches in the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) and has scored 1233 runs with a best score of an unbeaten 97. The Australia batter will join the UP Warriorz for the remainder of the WPL 2025 season for ₹30 lakh.

UP Warriorz have had a topsy-turvy WPL 2025 season so far

Talking about their WPL 2025 campaign so far, the UP Warriorz have played five games. They have two wins and three defeats, gathering four points, and are fourth on the table.

They lost their opening game of the season by six wickets against the Gujarat Giants. Their second game against the Delhi Capitals also resulted in a seven-wicket loss.

However, facing Delhi once again in their third game, they bounced back with a 33-run victory to register their first win of the WPL 2025 season. Building on the momentum, they won their next game against defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru, in a clash that went into the super over.

With two consecutive wins, it appeared as though the UP Warriorz had their campaign back on track. However, they faltered to another loss in their next match against the Mumbai Indians, who handed them an eight-wicket defeat.

They next play Gujarat Giants on Monday, March 3, which also marks the beginning of the Lucknow leg of WPL 2025.

