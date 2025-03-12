“Uparwala” - Bollywood actor’s humble reaction to son-in-law’s heroics in 2025 Champions Trophy final [Watch]

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty expressed his gratitude at son-in-law and cricketer KL Rahul’s performance in the 2025 Champions Trophy. The 63-year-old pointed out that it was the ‘hand of god’ as the wicketkeeper-batter delivered in the semifinal and final of the ICC ODI event. The right-handed batter returned with 42* and 34* in the aforementioned contests against Australia and New Zealand, respectively.

Watch Suniel Shetty’s reaction for KL Rahul below:

Notably, Shetty’s daughter Athiya, a Bollywood actress, tied the knot with KL Rahul in January 2023 after dating the cricketer for a few years.

Earlier this week, Suniel Shetty shared a social media post dedicated to India’s win in the 2025 Champions Trophy on Sunday, March 9. He shared a picture of KL Rahul on X, writing:

“INDIA’s WISH !!!! Rahul’s COMMAND ……”

In the snapshot, Rahul was seen pointing his willow towards the night sky [thanking the Almighty] with bursting crackers in the background. See below:

“Blamed whenever anything goes wrong” – Former India batter lauds KL Rahul’s heroics in 2025 Champions Trophy

Former India opener Aakash Chopra lauded KL Rahul for his performance in the 2025 Champions Trophy. The cricketer-turned-commentator highlighted how Rahul kept things under control while playing in the middle order, especially while chasing in the semifinal and the final, thus playing a pivotal role for the Men in Blue.

Chopra said on his YouTube channel:

“KL Rahul is blamed whenever anything goes wrong. However, the way he has played in this entire tournament. Axar Patel comes at No. 5 and he (Rahul) plays at No. 6. The No. 6 guy gets to bat only when there is a little pressure, and this is the sort of pitch where batting keeps getting tougher as the old gets older.”

“The six he hit off (Mitchell) Santner's bowling, there were many pivotal moments like that. Run-a-ball was required to be scored and he did that. He stood till the end. He is the one who gives you calmness. In fact, in the last match, he even asked Kohli why he was hitting as he (Rahul) would take the risk. He takes the responsibility to help his partner reach a hundred,” he added.

KL Rahul will next be seen in action for the Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The franchise will begin their campaign against Rahul’s old franchise Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on March 24.

