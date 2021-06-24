Upcoming cricket matches for India - July 2021

With the World Test Championship final done and dusted, it is time for India to look ahead to their next assignment in international cricket.

Games come thick and fast for Team India as they turn their attention to white-ball cricket for the month of July.

Team India will travel to Sri Lanka for the first time since the 2018 Nidahas Trophy. The India vs Sri Lanka series is grabbing eyeballs for a variety of reasons.

Shikhar Dhawan is looking forward to lead India in Sri Lanka 🤩🇮🇳#India #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/zqVVoHo20y — Sportskeeda India (@Sportskeeda) June 11, 2021

With India’s Test regulars in England, a specialist white-ball side under Shikhar Dhawan’s captaincy will play three T20Is and as many ODIs against Sri Lanka. With the series likely to be India’s last international white-ball assignment before the T20 World Cup later this year, many have dubbed the series as a chance for India’s fringe players to stake their claim for a World Cup berth.

India have selected a 20-man squad for the Sri Lanka tour. Shikhar Dhawan will lead the side, with Bhuvneshwar Kumar serving as vice-captain. The new-look side have a nice blend of youth and experience, with many eagerly waiting to see how they perform in Sri Lanka.

Team India squad for Sri Lanka tour: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Ishan Kishan (Wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (Wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, K Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Vice-captain), Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya

Net Bowlers: Ishan Porel, Sandeep Warrier, Arshdeep Singh, Sai Kishore, Simarjeet Singh

India Cricket Team's next matches

Here’s the schedule for India’s tour of Sri Lanka 🇮🇳🇱🇰



Who is looking forward to seeing India’s white-ball specialists in action? 🤩🏏#India #TeamIndia #SriLanka #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/hB5J64TZY7 — Sportskeeda India (@Sportskeeda) June 8, 2021

Here is Team India’s complete schedule for July. All India vs Sri Lanka games will take place at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

1st ODI – Tuesday, July 13 at 2:30 PM IST

2nd ODI – Friday, July 16 at 2:30 PM IST

3rd ODI – Sunday, July 18 at 2:30 PM IST

1st T20I – Wednesday, July 21 at 7:00 PM IST

2nd T20I – Friday, July 23 at 7:00 PM IST

3rd T20I – Sunday, July 25 at 7:00 PM IST

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava