UPW vs MI memes, WPL 2023: Top 10 funny memes from the Eliminator match

Mumbai Indians (MI) defeated UP Warriorz (UPW) comfortably by 72 runs in the Eliminator of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 on Friday, March 24. They will now meet Delhi Capitals (DC) in the final on Sunday (March 26).

MI batted first in the contest after losing the toss. Openers Yastika Bhatia and Hayley Matthews started things off watchfully and perished when they tried to up the ante.

Nat Sciver-Brunt (72*) took the onus on herself and played a magnificent innings to power Mumbai to a strong total of 182/4 in the knockout game. Amelia Kerr (29) and Pooja Vastrakar (11*) supported her well with handy cameos in the end.

In reply, UPW got off to a poor start as MI spinner Saika Ishaque bowled a wicket maiden in the second over. Issy Wong dismissed UPW captain Alyssa Healy in the next over to deliver a massive blow to the opponents. Tahlia McGrath and Grace Harris also walked back to the pavilion without any contributions as MI took firm control of the proceedings.

Kiran Navgire (43 off 27 balls) counter-attacked at this juncture and provided a ray of hope for her side. However, Wong picked up a sensational hat-trick in the 13th over, including the wicket of Navgire, putting her side on the brink of victory. UPW eventually got bundled out for 110 in 17.4 overs and were eliminated from the WPL 2023.

Player of the match award winner Nat Sciver-Brunt reflected on the victory during the post-match presentations, saying:

"The crowd was incredible tonight. The noise when Wongy was steaming in to bowl was brilliant. The wicket tonight was very nice for batting and I knew we would need a very good score to defend it. It was a very enjoyable batting out there today. I probably surprised myself with a few shots today.

"I have said thank you for dropping me. She (Ecclestone) would usually take those. (Bowling in the powerplay) I'm really enjoying it. It swung nicely out here. When you come up against the opening batters, they want to take you down. So, that's a great challenge in WPL. I'm really excited to make it to the final with this team and hopefully, we can get over the line. We start on zero. We'll see how we go from there."

UPW vs MI WPL 2023 memes

Fans on social media enjoyed the encounter between UPW and MI on Friday in the WPL. They expressed their reactions to the same through some hilarious memes on social media.

Here is a collection of the best memes related to the game:

