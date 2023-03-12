UPW vs MI weather update: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai weather report for WPL 2023 Match 10

A full 40 overs of action will be on the cards at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai when UP Warriorz (UPW) lock horns with Mumbai Indians (MI) on Sunday, March 12.

Mumbai are still the only team undefeated in the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023. Their bowling and batting have been up to the mark, especially with uncapped players like Saika Ishaque and Jintimani Kalita doing a fine job.

Harmanpreet Kaur and Co., who have been clinical so far in the tournament, will look to strengthen their top spot in the points table. MI have three wins from as many games and will be eying nothing short of a win against UP Warriorz.

The Warriorz are coming from the back of a 10-wicket victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore. UPW skipper Allysa Healy looked destructive in that game, scoring a match-winning 96*.

The bowling unit is also slowly getting into the groove and the Lucknow-based franchise will have to be at their absolute best to trounce MI, who are on a three-match winning streak.

Mumbai Weather - Brabourne Stadium weather report on March 12 - No rain predicted

An uninterrupted game awaits fans during the 10th WPL 2023 game between UPW and MI at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Parts of Mumbai have witnessed seasonal rain but it is unlikely to dictate the game.

According to accuweather.com, temperatures will hover around 31-32 degrees Celsius, with humidity around 50 percent approximately.

UPW vs MI Squads

UP Warriorz: Devika Vaidya, Alyssa Healy (wk/c), Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shabnim Ismail, Lauren Bell, Shivali Shinde, Parshavi Chopra, and Soppadhandi Yashasri.

Mumbai Indians: Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque, Chloe Tryon, Heather Graham, Dhara Gujjar, Sonam Yadav, Neelam Bisht, and Priyanka Bala.

