UPW vs MI, WPL 2025: Toss result and playing 11s for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

After a break of a couple of days, action in WPL 2025 resumes as UP Warriorz (UPW) take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in match number 16 of WPL 2025 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. UPW find themselves at the bottom of the points table, with four points from six games at a net run rate of -0.786. On the other hand, MI are third, with six points from five games and a run rate of +0.166.

UP Warriorz have suffered big defeats in their last two matches during the Bengaluru leg. They went down to Mumbai Indians by eight wickets, which was followed by an 81-run defeat at the hands of Gujarat Giants (GG). They need to win their remaining two matches to have a slim chance of making the playoffs.

MI moved to the top of the WPL 2025 points table, with three consecutive wins. However, they have slipped to number three following the heavy defeat against Delhi Capitals (DC) by nine wickets. If Mumbai win two of their remaining three matches, they will be through to the playoffs. And if they win all three games, they could go to the top again and qualify directly for the final.

Today's UPW vs MI toss result

MI have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Harmanpreet Kaur said:

“In the last game, we saw there was some seam movement, so we want to utilize that.”

Mumbai have made one change to their playing XI. Jintimani Kalita misses out, while Parunika Sisodia comes in. UPW are going in with an unchanged team.

UPW vs MI - Today's match playing XIs

UP Warriorz: Grace Harris, Kiran Navgire, Georgia Voll, Sophie Ecclestone, Vrinda Dinesh, Deepti Sharma (c), Shweta Sehrawat, Uma Chetry (w), Chinelle Henry, Gouher Sultana, Kranti Goud

Mumbai Indians: Yastika Bhatia (w), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Sajeevan Sajana, G Kamalini, Amanjot Kaur, Sanskriti Gupta, Parunika Sisodia, Shabnim Ismail

Today's UPW vs MI pitch report

“We have moved to pitch no. 5. Today's surface is a red soil surface, it is pretty hard and there is fair bit of grass covering on it. There is not likely to be much help for the spinners, but it is going to aid the seamers in the powerplay. A score of 180 is possible on this wicket if batters play through the line.” Natalie Germanos and Mithali Raj

Today's UPW vs MI match players list

UP Warriorz squad: Grace Harris, Kiran Navgire, Georgia Voll, Vrinda Dinesh, Deepti Sharma (c), Uma Chetry (wk), Shweta Sehrawat, Chinelle Henry, Sophie Ecclestone, Gouher Sultana, Kranti Goud, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Tahlia McGrath, Anjali Sarvani, Arushi Goel, Poonam Khemnar, Alana King, Saima Thakor

Mumbai Indians squad: Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Sajeevan Sajana, Amanjot Kaur, G Kamalini, Sanskriti Gupta, Jintimani Kalita, Shabnim Ismail, Saika Ishaque, Parunika Sisodia, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Amandeep Kaur, Nadine de Klerk, Chloe Tryon, Akshita Maheshwari

UPW vs MI - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: N Janani, Ajitesh Argal

TV umpire: Anish Sahasrabudhe

Match Referee: Rajni Basnet

