USA schedule 2024 T20 World Cup: Complete USA match list, dates, venues and timings in IST

The United States of America (USA) will begin their ICC Men’s 2024 T20 World Cup campaign against Canada in Dallas on June 1. This will also be the first match of the tournament. The USA, who are the co-hosts of the World Cup, have been placed in Group A along with India, Pakistan, Ireland, and Canada.

USA’s second group match in the 2024 T20 World Cup will be against Pakistan in Dallas on June 6. The co-hosts will then meet India in New York on June 12 before facing Ireland in Florida on June 14 in their last group match. Being one of two hosts, the USA automatically qualified for the tournament.

A total of 20 teams have qualified for the 2024 T20 World Cup which will be held from June 1 to June 29. The participating nations have been split into four groups of five each. The top two teams from each group will progress to the Super 8 round.

In the Super 8 stage, the teams will again be divided into two groups of four each. The top two countries from the two groups following the conclusion of this Super 8 round will qualify for the knockouts.

The semi-finals of the ICC Men’s 2024 T20 World Cup will be played in Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago on June 26 and June 27, respectively, while the final will be held in Barbados on 29 June.

USA schedule for 2024 T20 World Cup

Below is the United States of America’s schedule for the 2024 T20 World Cup.

June 1 - USA vs Canada, Dallas

June 6 - USA vs Pakistan, Dallas

June 12 - USA vs India, New York

June 14 - USA vs Ireland, Florida

(IST timings will be updated when available)

As per ICC’s official release on the tournament’s schedule, three venues in the USA and six in the Caribbean will be used for the tournament. Ten of the 20 teams will play their first match in the USA, with 16 contests to be held in Lauderhill, Dallas, and New York.

