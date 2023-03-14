Usman Khawaja explains his journey from waterboy to emerging as top run-getter in Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023

Usman Khawaja has explained his journey from being a waterboy to playing in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023. He explained how he spent four months on the sidelines after warming the bench throughout the Australian tour of India 2017 and the Indian Premier League (IPL 2017).

Taking to Twitter, he wrote:

“From this [waterboy] to this [cricketer]. 6 years is a long time. Just call me Bobby Butcher.”

For the uninitiated, the 36-year-old was included in the Australian squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2017, but did not get a game during the four-match series. The visitors lost the Test series by a 2-1 margin.

Khawaja, one of the highest run-getters in the Big Bash League (BBL), was also bought for Rs 1 crore by the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiants (RPS) for IPL 2017. He, however, did not get to play a single game in the tournament as RPS finished as runners-up, losing the final to Mumbai Indians (MI) by just one run.

Back then, Usman Khawaja tweeted:

“Had a great time in India for the last 4 months! Sad way 2 finish the IPL but had a great time @punesupergiants. #highqualityh20 #india #ipl.”

Usman Khawaja emerges as the highest run-scorer in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023

Six years later, Usman Khawaja emerged as the highest run-scorer in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023. The southpaw amassed 333 runs in his seven innings at an average of 47.57, which included a ton and two half-centuries.

It’s worth mentioning that Khawaja scored 180 as Australia posted a mammoth 480 in their first innings of the fourth Test, which ended in a draw.

The left-hander also contributed 60 in the first innings of the third Test in Indore, where Australia won by nine wickets to qualify for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final.

Usman Khawaja also recently scored an unbeaten 195 against South Africa. He will look to ensure Australia lifts the Test mace by winning the WTC summit clash at the Oval in London, which starts on June 7.

