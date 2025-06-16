"Usman Khawaja looks very close to the end" - Former captain’s scathing attack after SA vs AUS 2025 WTC final

Ex-England skipper Michael Vaughan has flagged concerns about Australia's batting unit after the World Test Championship (WTC) final, especially warning that Usman Khawaja remains under pressure. Vaughan feels Australia's vulnerable batting unit gives England encouraging signs to topple them Down Under in the Ashes series later this year.

Although Khawaja had a terrific away series against Sri Lanka earlier this year, he has consistently struggled against quality fast-bowling on tricky surfaces. The southpaw managed scores of 0 and 6 in the WTC final against South Africa, dismissed twice by Kagiso Rabada from round the wicket.

Writing in his column for The Telegraph, the 50-year-old stated that Australia's batting unit looks quite thin without Steve Smith:

"I think England can take real heart from Australia’s batting performance in this Test. It looks vulnerable. Usman Khawaja against fast bowling looks very close to the end, and he is joined in the top three by Marnus Labuschagne and Cameron Green, two guys batting out of position. Overall, I look at Australia’s batting and think, where would they be without Steve Smith?"

Khawaja was also dismissed on multiple occasions by Jasprit Bumrah during Australia's home series against India and managed only one half-century. The veteran's spot for the Ashes series could be under the scanner if he fails in the upcoming leg against the West Indies.

"Those four bowlers are all the wrong side of 30" - Michael Vaughan on Australia's bowling attack after WTC final

Michael Vaughan (Image Credits: Getty)

Vaughan also highlighted that he can't see the fabled trio of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins play all five Ashes Tests after their WTC final struggles, given their age. He elaborated:

"Australians would be entitled to argue that their bowling attack of captain Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon gives them the clear edge in a home Ashes series. This is true. But it is equally true that those four bowlers are all the wrong side of 30 and entering the twilight of their careers. Indeed, it is highly unlikely that champion quartet will be able to play all five Ashes Tests."

The 2005 Ashes-winning captain continued:

"Added to Australia’s myriad of batting issues, it means Ben Stokes’s team will have a good chance of taking down a brilliant but creaking Aussie side this winter. Put simply, Australia have far more questions to answer ahead of the Ashes than England."

England haven't won a Test in Australia since 2011.

About the author Aayushman Vishwanathan Aayushman is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who covers news, features and listicles. A Finance graduate with a diploma in journalism, he has a total work experience of around 7 years and has bylines at reputed websites like Free Press Journal, Cricket Addictor, and Roar. Aayushman believes in presenting all the relevant information and facts in his articles to let the readers form their own opinions. His exploits in the industry have led to interview former Australia stalwart David Hussey.



A former Tata Consultancy Services employee, Aayushman has been supporting the Australian men's national team after being impressed with their aggressive and never-say-die attitude in the 2003 ICC World Cup. His favorite cricketer is Steve Smith, whose tremendous self-belief in his methods, despite them being unorthodox, inspire him a lot. Smith’s performances from 2019 Ashes Series only fueled this inspiration further. He would like to revisit the 2015 ICC World Cup semi-final clash between India and Australia if ever got hold of a time machine.



When not working, Aayushman loves to spend his spare time reading fiction books and watching one of his favorite television shows Grey's Anatomy. Know More

