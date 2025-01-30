Usman Khawaja reaches maiden 200 during SL vs AUS 2025 1st Test [Watch]

Veteran Australian opener Usman Khawaja has managed to score his first double-hundred in the longest format at the highest level, getting there on Day 2 of the opening Test against Sri Lanka in Galle. The 38-year-old also became the first player from Australia to score a double-hundred in Tests in Sri Lanka.

The classy left-hander, who struggled massively against spin during the 2016 tour, put on an improved show during Australia's visit in 2022. However, he has looked immovable in the ongoing Test at the Galle International Stadium.

The Pakistan-born cricketer got to the three-figure mark on Day 1 with a boundary and finished unbeaten on 147. On Day 2, the 38-year-old registered his first double-hundred with a single off Prabath Jayasuriya to the long-off region and celebrated by doing sajdah.

His teammates were seen applauding from the balcony as he continues to strengthen Australia's dominance.

However, the southpaw did enjoy a few strokes of luck on Day 1 as captain Dhananjaya de Silva dropped a catch at slip and failed to review a decision when Khawaja had edged one to the keeper. He is currently unbeaten on 204.

Jeffrey Vandersay gets Steve Smith to break his 266-run partnership with Usman Khawaja

Meanwhile, leg-spinner Jeffrey Vandersay, who dismissed Marnus Labuschagne for 20 on Day 1, got the lone breakthrough for his side on Day 2, dismissing visiting captain Steve Smith for 141. The wicket ended the 266-run partnership between Smith and Khawaja, giving the home side some respite. However, Josh Inglis, on debut, opened his account with a boundary and has looked solid thus far, unbeaten on 44 off 46.

Australia reached an imposing 475/3 at lunch after resuming at 330/2. The Baggy Greens have sealed their spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) final but will be keen to secure their first series victory in Sri Lanka since 2011.

