"Utsav ki tayyaarrii karo"- Suryakumar Yadav after Sarfaraz Khan gets maiden call-up to Indian Test team for England series

Team India batter Suryakumar Yadav expressed delight after Sarfaraz Khan earned his maiden call-up to the country's Test team for the ongoing series against England.

Sarfaraz Khan has been toiling hard in the domestic cricket circuit, scoring runs in heaps over the past few seasons. Despite displaying such high levels of consistency in FC cricket, the selectors kept ignoring him from the Test team.

Things finally fell into place for Sarfaraz on Monday (January 29). He was added to the Indian Test squad for the second Test against England in place of injured KL Rahul. It'll most probably be a toss-up between Rajat Patidar and Sarfaraz on who will replace KL Rahul in the playing XI for the second Test in Vizag.

Soon after learning about Sarfaraz's selection, Suryakumar Yadav took to Instagram to convey his happiness for his Mumbai teammate. He shared a photo on his Instagram story and wrote:

"Happiest here. Maiden Indian call. Utsav ki tayyaarrii karo.

Suryakumar Yadav's latest Instagram story.

Washington Sundar and Saurabh Kumar were also added to the Test squad along with Sarfaraz Khan for the England series

After suffering an unexpected defeat in the first Test against England, Team India had to deal with more blows off the field. Senior players Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul have been ruled out of the second Test in Vizag due to fitness issues. While Sarfaraz came in for Rahul, Washington Sundar, and Saurabh Kumar were brought in for Jadeja.

BCCI's official statement on the matter read:

"Jadeja sustained a hamstring injury during play on Day 4 of the first Test in Hyderabad while Rahul complained of a right quadriceps pain. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring the progress of the duo. The Men's Selection Committee have added Sarfaraz Khan, Sourabh Kumar and Washington Sundar to India's squad."

India's squad for the 2nd Test: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Avesh Khan, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Washington Sundar, Sourabh Kumar.

The second Test between India and England in Vizag will commence on Friday (February 2).

What changes should India make to their playing XI for the 2nd Test? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App