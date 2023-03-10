"Uzzys littlest supporters here"- Usman Khawaja's wife Rachel shares an adorable post after his marathon knock in 4th Test vs India

Usman Khawaja (180) hit a memorable century and played a major role in Australia reaching a massive total of 480 in their first innings of the fourth Test against India in Ahmedabad.

Just after Usman Khawaja departed following the tea break on day two, his wife Rachel Khawaja dedicated a couple of heartfelt posts on Instagram. She shared a photo of their kids watching the Australian batter on TV and cheering for him. Rachel captioned the post:

"Uzzys littlest supporters here at home cheering him on! Hi Dadda 👏🤍💯 @usman_khawajy #cricket #hundred #indvsaus #specialone #proud"

Rachel Khawaja also shared another post applauding Usman Khawaja for playing a superlative innings in alien conditions. She shed light on the struggles and setbacks he has endured over the years leading up to this extraordinary moment. She wrote:

"Alhamdulillah what an innings that was my love. So much time and hard work has gone into that not to mention years of disappointment and setbacks but you never let it get you down or stop you. And those tough times are what make the good ones all the more special 🙏 You deserve this so much, me and the girls are so proud of you 🤍🥹🏏 @usman_khawajy #cricket #indvsaus #180 #proud"

Nathan Lyon and Todd Murphy take Australia to 480 after Usman Khawaja's dismissal

Axar Patel dismissed Khawaja off the first delivery after the tea break and reduced Australia to 409/8. Team India would have wanted to wrap up the tail quickly after that. However, the Australian lower-order batters had different ideas.

Nathan Lyon (34) and Todd Murphy (41) put on a 70-run partnership for the ninth wicket and piled on the misery of the Indian bowlers and fielders. Ravichandran Ashwin finally scalped the last two wickets in the 166th and 168th overs to end the Australian innings.

Do you think Australia have enough on the scoreboard to win this Test? Sound off your opinions in the comments section.

Get IND vs AUS Live Score updates for 4th Test. Follow Sportskeeda for latest updates and news.

Poll : 0 votes