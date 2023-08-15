“Valuable lessons for many cricketers from this tour” – Ravichandran Ashwin on Team India’s T20I series ahead of 2024 T20 World Cup

Ravichandran Ashwin has opened up on the importance of India’s recently concluded tour of the West Indies (WI), where they lost the five-match T20I series 2-3.

The ace spinner insisted that the experience of playing in the United States of America and West Indies will help the players during the 2024 T20 World Cup.

The veteran further shared the significance of the wind factor in the Caribbean, which could be a massive issue for the visiting teams.

Ashwin explained on his YouTube channel on Tuesday, August 15:

“(WI conditions) Even during the commentary, many didn’t give this information. On West Indian grounds, the air blows from different directions. So, there is this ‘with the wind’ and ‘against the wind’ concept."

The 36-year-old added:

"Even if you understand the concept, the opponent team will be ahead by 2-3 balls. And in T20Is, these 2-3 balls will be a massive advantage. So, there will be valuable lessons for many cricketers from this tour.”

For the uninitiated, the Rovman Powell-led WI dominated the home conditions to come out on top (3-2) of the No. 1 ranked T20I side in the five-game series. Hardik Pandya and Co. fought back from 0-2 to level the series but lost the decider by eight wickets, courtesy of Brandon King 85(55) and Romario Shepherd (4/31).

“They follow the game with insane passion even today ” – Ashwin credits WI fans for T20I series win against India

Ravichandran Ashwin further congratulated the West Indies fans following their team’s series win against India. He cited an example to point out the craze for the sport in the Caribbean. The off-spinner said:

“(WI fans) Credit to West Indies. They didn’t qualify for both the T20I and ODI World Cups. Their entire island looked disappointed because of this. They spoke about the rich legacy they once had. In fact, a taxi driver told me how intensely they follow the game. They follow the game with insane passion even today.”

He continued:

“They stopped coming to the stadium because their team is not playing that well. A taxi driver and in a hotel restaurant, a cashier; these people told me these things. While paying the bill, they used to bat and bowl like us to let them know their cricket passion.”

WI will next play a five-game T20I series against reigning world champions England at home, scheduled to be played from December 12 to 21.