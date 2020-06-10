Varun Aaron: I am still bowling at 150 kmph

Varun Aaron is one of the rare breed of Indian bowlers who can consistently bowl fast. Varun Aaron bowled one of the fastest balls in Indian cricket history when he clocked 152.5 kmph against Sri Lanka in an ODI in 2014.

Despite being plagued by injuries during his stop-start international career, Varun Aaron has never compromised on his pace.

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda's Meit Sampat, Varun Aaron opened up about his childhood dream, love for cricket, fascination with bowling fast, his fitness regime and much more.

Excerpts from Sportskeeda's exclusive interview with Varun Aaron:

SK: Did you always want to be a fast bowler when you decided to take up cricket professionally?

Varun Aaron: Like most people I started as a batsman. Every youngster wants to bat as it seems easier than bowling.

When I was around 12-13 years of age, I took a break from the Academy for a couple of months as I had to study for my exams. When I resumed, the coach told me that as I was absent for a considerable period, I would not get to bat for some time and asked me to bowl.

When I started bowling, I was quicker than most of the 16-17-year-old boys. The coach then suggested that I give a trial in the State U-15 team as a fast bowler. The next year I gave trial as a bowler and got. I have been a fast bowler ever since.

SK: How difficult is to to be a fast bowler and keeping yourself fit considering that you have suffered from various injuries in your career?

Varun Aaron: Being fit is not difficult for me. What has been difficult are the constant starts and stops due to an injury. Every time you are injured, you have to get back into form and match-playing fitness.

Being fit and being match-fit are two different things. I like staying fit. It is more like a part of my lifestyle. The most difficult part is getting back from an injury and starting all over again.

SK: Can you share your fitness regime?

Varun Aaron: It depends on the format I am playing. The training varies with each format. For example in a T20 game, the training may be for lesser hours but of higher intensity. For Ranji Trophy matches, the training may go on for 5-6 hours as one tends to spend a considerable amount of time on the field. It is specific to each format.

SK: You have had the opportunity of sharing the dressing room with Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, and VVS Laxman. How was the experience of playing alongside the said greats of the game?

Varun Aaron: It was an honour to share the dressing room with the said cricketers as I idolised them when I grew up. I tried to learn as much as I could from them, and it was like a dream come true for me.

SK: Can you share the experience of playing alongside cricketers like Steve Smith, Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler in the IPL for Rajasthan Royals?

Varun Aaron: It is no different than sharing the dressing room with the Indian players. IPL helps to build relations with overseas players. Be it the above-mentioned cricketers or a youngster like Jofra Archer who was a first-class cricketer till last year, it is always good to interact with cricketers from different nations and learn from them.

SK: Talk to us about your ODI debut against England in October 2011 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai where you picked up three wickets.

Varun Aaron: Wankhede has been a special stadium for me as I made my ODI as well as Test debut in that stadium. I enjoyed. my debut as MS Dhoni let me do my thing. He did not put any pressure on me. It was a really good game. Representing India was the best thing in the world.

SK: The pitches in Indian domestic matches usually aid batsmen or spin bowlers. How difficult was it for you to grow up as a pace bowler on Indian pitches?

Varun Aaron: The wickets especially in the eastern part of India are not very conducive for fast bowlers as they offer more assistance to spinners. They tend to be mostly dead wickets. In Bengal, you may get some juice in the wicket. It also pushes you out of your comfort zone and helps you to develop things in your armoury which otherwise you wouldn't have, like the slower ball etc. The pitches in India are really challenging but they open up a lot more opportunities by helping you to add more to your game and improving.

SK: Your last international game was in the year 2015. How hard is it for you to make a comeback to the Indian team?

Varun Aaron: It is not hard at all. Between 2015 to 2019, I lost a season and a half due to injuries. The season before the last one was a real good one for me. I bowled well in the Vijay Hazare trophy, got many wickets in the Ranji Trophy and bowled well in the IPL. I am still bowling at 150 kmph and I am just one season away from making a comeback. I am sure I will be back.

SK: How seriously do you take your batting?

Varun Aaron: I do take my batting seriously. I took it too seriously in between. Before my surgery, I averaged above 25 with the bat in List A cricket as well as Ranji Trophy. I got a bit technical. I focused a lot on batting. As a fast bowler, I think that bowlers should enjoy their batting.

The rapid fire round with Varun Aaron:

SK: Best friend in the Indian team?

Varon Aaron: Murali Vijay.

SK: Any funny incident you can recollect on the cricket field?

Varun Aaron: In an ODI against Bangladesh, I was standing at extra-cover. It was really hot then. The batsman smashed the ball and I took a diving catch to my left. I started cramping badly after the catch. And Virat came to me and just started laughing.

SK: If not a cricketer, what would you have been?

Varun Aaron: A fighter pilot.

SK: Tests, ODIs or T20s

Varun Aaron: Tests.

SK: Immediate goals?

Varun Aaron: To get back into the Indian team.

Varun Aaron then signed off by advising youngsters who want to take up fast bowling to enjoy it as much as possible.