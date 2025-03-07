"He’s a big threat in the game" - New Zealand head coach Gary Stead on Indian bowler ahead of 2025 Champions Trophy final

New Zealand head coach Gary Stead has admitted that Indian leg-spinner Varun Chakaravarthy could play a key role in determining the outcome of the 2025 Champions Trophy final in Dubai on Sunday, March 9. Stead added that the Kiwis are putting their thinking caps on to figure out a way to neutralize his threat.

India got the better of Australia by four wickets in the first semifinal in Dubai to book their place in the summit clash of the 2025 Champions Trophy final. On the other hand, New Zealand thumped South Africa by 50 runs in the second semifinal in Lahore to set up a clash with the Men in Blue in the final.

When India and New Zealand met in the group stage, Chakaravarthy spun a web around the Kiwis and claimed 5-42 to walk away with the Player of the Match award. Speaking at a press conference ahead of the final, Stead candidly agreed that New Zealand will need to find a way to tackle the Indian leg spinner in the final. He commented (as quoted by Cricbuzz):

"So, look, we certainly expect him to play after getting 5 for 42 against us in the last game. And yeah, we'll be planning our, I guess, intentions around that as well. There's no doubt he's a class bowler. He obviously showed his skills against us last time and he's a big, big threat in the game. So, we'll be putting our thinking caps on how we nullify that and how we can still score runs against him."

"I think when you have a wrist spinner like that, then you're looking for cues as a batsman. And I think it's always a little bit easier when you're in the daylight to see those things," the 53-year-old went on to add.

Stead opined that the pitch on which India played Australia in the semis was quite different from the one that was used for India-New Zealand group clash. He added that the batters will need to adapt according to the situation and come up with their own plans to tackle Chakaravarthy and the other Indian spinners. Stead said:

"All our batsmen will have their individual plans around how they want to combat them, and then it comes down to, I think, good communications in the middle and sometimes a little bit of bravery to take those options on. So, we're certainly up for that. We're up for that challenge of what India will bring, and we know that they've got four very capable spinners."

Meanwhile, pacer Matt Henry is doubtful for the 2025 Champions Trophy final. He sustained an injury while landing on his shoulder during the semifinal against South Africa.

Varun Chakaravarthy impressed in the 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal against Australia as well

After missing the first two group games of the 2025 Champions Trophy, Chakaravarthy was picked in the playing XI for the match against New Zealand. The leg spinner starred with 5-42 as India beat the Kiwis by 44 runs.

In the Champions Trophy semifinal against Australia, he registered figures of 2-49 from 10 overs. He got the big wicket of Travis Head and also added the scalp of Ben Dwarshuis.

