"Varun Chakaravarthy won't be dropped now" - Aakash Chopra on India's probable playing 11 for IND vs AUS 2025 Champions Trophy semi-final

Former India player Aakash Chopra has opined that the Men in Blue would stick with the same playing XI for their 2025 Champions Trophy semi-final against Australia. He reckoned that Rohit Sharma and company would persist with Varun Chakaravarthy as the fourth spinner in their bowling attack.

Ad

India will face Australia in the first semi-final of the 2025 Champions Trophy in Dubai on Tuesday, March 4. Chakaravarthy registered figures of 5/42 in 10 overs in India's 44-run win in their final Group A game against New Zealand after replacing Harshit Rana in the XI.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the cricketer-turned-commentator noted that India are unlikely to drop Chakaravarthy, even though the presence of four spinners might make the attack one-dimensional.

Ad

Trending

"I feel India won't make any changes in their playing XI. Although it's slightly against the popular belief, a one-dimensional attack is not good. You need a little variety in your attack. It's not right if you keep all pacers or all spinners. When you bowl too much spin, the batters get used to it," he said (3:35).

Ad

"If you see from that point of view, you feel the attack should be slightly multi-faceted and India should play another fast bowler. However, I am convinced India won't do that. India will play the same team that played the last match. Varun Chakaravarthy won't be dropped now," Chopra added.

Ad

Aakash Chopra opined that Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja would not be dropped either. He added that Washington Sundar, Rishabh Pant and Arshdeep Singh are unlikely to play a single game in the 2025 Champions Trophy.

"It's a difficult one for Australia" - Aakash Chopra on Matthew Short getting ruled out of IND vs AUS 2025 Champions Trophy semi-final

Matthew Short has been ruled out of the 2025 Champions Trophy due to a quad injury. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra noted that Australia would be forced to make at least one change as Matthew Short has been ruled out of the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Ad

"Who is Cooper Connolly? He has very limited ODI experience. So how has he suddenly become a part of the Australian team? Firstly, it's because Matthew Short got injured. It's a difficult one for Australia. Matthew Short was doing well as an opener. He also bowls off-spin. He doesn't take too many wickets but can bowl restrictively," he said (6:55).

Ad

The former India opener noted that Australia could play either Cooper Connolly or Jake Fraser-McGurk as Short's replacement.

"Cooper Connolly is coming after playing an incredible BBL. He can bat down the order and also bowls left-arm spin. So he gives you options. They might get tempted on this pitch. The other option is Jake Fraser-McGurk. It will be a like-for-like replacement as an opener, but Jake Fraser-McGurk won't give you bowling," Chopra observed.

Aakash Chopra opined that Australia might make a left-field selection and play Cooper Connolly ahead of Jake Fraser-McGurk. He pointed out that Josh Inglis could partner Travis Head at the top of the order if Connolly doesn't open.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback