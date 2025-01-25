Varun Chakravarthy bamboozles and castles Jamie Overton with a googly in IND vs ENG 2025 2nd T20I [Watch]

Team India mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy struck in the final delivery of his spell to dismiss England all-rounder Jamie Overton in the second T20I at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday, January 25. The spinner had a mixed outing on his home ground, but ended on a high note to have figures of 2/38.

Chakravarthy began his spell on a high by castling Harry Brook for the second time in the series, and conceding only three runs off his first over. He was brought into the attack for his final over towards the final phase of the innings.

He was struck for consecutive sixes by Brydon Carse to begin the 16th over of the innings. With Overton on strike for the final delivery, Chakravarthy unleashed his lethal googly. The right-handed batter failed to read the variation as the ball breached the massive gap between the bat and pad to crash into the stumps.

Have a look at the dismissal right here:

Jamie Overton departed after scoring five runs off seven deliveries as England were reduced to 136-7 after 16 overs.

England's lower-order stitch together some valuable runs after Overton's dismissal to push the total to 165-9

The visitors unfortunately lost Brydon Carse, who looked solid at the crease, in the 17th over after a mix-up with Jofra Archer. England, who emphasize on their batting depth, got their lower-order players to chip some valuable runs to end up with 165/9 after 20 overs.

Axar Patel and Varun Chakravarthy ended with two wickets apiece, while Abhishek Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, and Arshdeep Singh picked up one wicket each to compile a solid bowling performance for the Men in Blue.

The Men in Blue need to chase the total down to claim a near-unassailable 2-0 lead in the five-match series. The onus will be on the unchanged England bowling attack to make an impression after a poor outing in the first T20I in Kolkata.

