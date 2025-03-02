Varun Chakaravarthy foxes Will Young and knocks him over for 22 in IND vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy clash [Watch]

Varun Chakaravarthy dismissed a well-set Will Young in the 2025 Champions Trophy match between India and New Zealand at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, March 2. The mystery spinner dismissed Young for 22 runs as the BlackCaps lost their second wicket for 49 in a 250-run chase.

Ad

The dismissal came in the 12th over of New Zealand’s innings. Chakaravarthy bowled a googly outside off that spun back into Young. The right-hander managed a thick inside edge but was beaten in his defense as the ball crashed into the stumps.

Watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

With the scalp, Varun Chakaravarthy made an immediate impact after replacing Harshit Rana (rested) in the XI against the Kiwis. The leg-spinner was included in the 15-member side for the 50-over tournament at the last minute following his stellar bowling display against England in the T20I and ODI series.

New Zealand lose two early wickets against India in the 2025 Champions Trophy match

A clinical bowling display has helped India dominate New Zealand in the 2025 Champions Trophy fixture so far. Apart from Will Young, Rachin Ravindra perished for six runs off 12 balls, thanks to a stellar catch from Axar Patel off Hardik Pandya’s bowling.

Ad

At the time of writing, the Kiwis were 57/2 after 16.3 overs, with Kane Williamson and Daryl Mitchell at the crease.

Asked to bat first, the Men in Blue posted 249/9 in 50 overs. Shreyas Iyer starred with the bat, scoring 79 off 98, while Axar Patel chipped in with 42 off 61. Hardik Pandya produced the final touches with a run-a-ball 45. Big guns, including Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Shubman Gill perished cheaply.

Matt Henry was the pick of the bowling unit for New Zealand, picking up a five-wicket haul.

Ad

The winner of this contest will finish atop the Champions Trophy 2025 Group A points table. The position will finalize the semifinals line-up. South Africa and Australia are the other teams to qualify for the knockout stage from Group B. The two semifinals will be played on Tuesday (March 4) and Wednesday (March 5), respectively.

Follow the IND vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy live score and updates here.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news