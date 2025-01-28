Varun Chakravarthy strikes twice in his last over to complete an excellent five-wicket haul in IND vs ENG 2025 3rd T20I [Watch]

Team India spinner Varun Chakravarthy dismissed English batters Brydon Carse and Jofra Archer in the same over to complete his second five-wicket haul in T20Is on Tuesday, January 28, at Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot. Chakravarthy had previously registered figures of 5/17 against South Africa last year in November.

Chakravarthy was first given the ball by Suryakumar Yadav in the last over of the powerplay. The spinner bowled a tight first over and then struck for the first time in the second over of his spell, accounting for England skipper Jos Buttler. He then dismissed Jamie Smith and Jamie Overton on consecutive deliveries of his third over to reduce England to 115-6 in the 14th over.

Returning to bowl the 16th over, Chakravarthy accounted for Brydon Carse's wicket on the fourth ball. The 31-year-old went for a big hit but failed to connect well, hitting the ball down the throat of Tilak Varma. He was dismissed for three runs in four deliveries.

Jofra Archer replaced him in the middle, playing his first delivery cautiously. But he was beaten on the next one, with the ball sneaking past his bat and pad and clattering onto the stumps, as Chakravarthy completed his five-wicket haul.

England finish at 171-9 in the third T20I vs India

Varun Chakravarthy picked up his second five-wicket haul in the game, ending his spell with figures of 5/24. He had picked up a fifer last year against South Africa, finishing with 5/17.

England finished their innings at 171-9, with Ben Duckett (51) and Liam Livingstone emerging as the top batters. The latter scored 43 runs off 24 balls to help the visitors recover from 127-8. This is a do-or-die game for England, with India winning the first two T20Is of the five-match series.

