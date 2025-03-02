Varun Chakravarthy traps Glenn Phillips lbw after being hit for a six in IND vs NZ Champions Trophy 2025 clash [Watch]

Team India leg-spinner Varun Chakravarthy bagged his second wicket of the innings as he trapped Glenn Phillips in front in the Champions Trophy 2025 clash against New Zealand on Sunday (March 2) in Dubai. Chakravarthy, who had earlier dismissed Will Young, had replaced seamer Harshit Rana in the playing XI to face the Black Caps, with the Men in Blue keen to test their bench strength.

The dismissal occurred in the 36th over of the innings. Phillips, known as a pinch-hitter, pounced on the wrist-spinner's short-pitched delivery by depositing it over the fence. However, he bounced back by trapping him lbw as the spin-bowling all-rounder tried to work the ball through the on-side but missed it completely. Phillips didn't stick around to take the review and started walking back to the pavilion after scoring 12 runs.

The first innings of the game saw the 28-year-old Kiwi take a stunning one-handed catch to dismiss Virat Kohli for 11 in what is the batting legend's 300th ODI. However, the Men in Blue managed to get to a competitive total of 249/9 in their stipulated 50 overs on the back of Shreyas Iyer's 79. There were also contributions from Axar Patel (42) and Hardik Pandya (45). Right-arm seamer Matt Henry shone for the Black Caps with a fifer.

Michael Bracewell trapped lbw by Varun Chakravarthy for his third wicket of the innings

Team India celebrate Michael Bracewell's wicket. (Credits: Getty)

Chakravarthy came on again and made another incision in the form of dismissing Michael Bracewell. Bracewell had a chat with Kane Williamson but chose not to review. However, replays showed that it was missing the stumps, leaving even the commentators perplexed as they thought it was hitting the stumps after umpire Michael Gough raised the finger immediately.

Should Rohit Sharma and co. win on Sunday in Dubai, they will face Australia at the same venue on Tuesday, March 4. The losing side will face South Africa in Lahore on Wednesday, March 5, to determine the next finalist.

