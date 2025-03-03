Former India captain Anil Kumble reckons that the Men in Blue will go in with four spinners for their 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal clash against Australia in Dubai on Tuesday, March 4. According to Kumble, India have four quality spinners and hence must take advantage of the conditions in the UAE.

India made only change to their playing XI for the last group match against New Zealand in Dubai. They dropped pacer Harshit Rana and brought in leg spinner Varun Chakravarthy, who registered figures of 5-42 on his Champions Trophy debut and was named Player of the Match. A number of experts reckon that India must stick with the four-spinner policy for the semifinal against Australia as well.

During a discussion on ESPNcricinfo, Kumble also backed the strategy and said:

"I don't think the surface is going to change. It's not going to change from what we saw against New Zealand. I would think that India would go with four spinners and Varun Chakravarthy will certainly play. The only chance perhaps is [Mohammed] Shami. He did get hit on his shoulder, but he looked fine when he bowled, so I don't see that also [as] a problem.

"India, I feel, will go with the same playing XI against Australia and not look to bring in another fast bowler. The surface and the conditions certainly suit these four spinners. All four are quality spinners. So, 40 overs of good spin bowling, plus you have option of 20 overs of pace. I don't think India need to worry too much," the former India leg spinner went on to add.

Apart from Chakravarthy, Team India have two left-arm spin bowling all-rounders in Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja. Wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav has also done a good job for the Men in Blue. Off spinner Washington Sundar is yet to get a game.

"It is tempting" - Rohit Sharma on chances of India playing 4 spinners in the 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal against Australia

Indian captain Rohit Sharma has admitted that playing four spinners in the 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal against Australia is a tempting option considering the conditions in Dubai. Speaking at the pre-match press conference, though, he did not confirm whether India will stick to bowling combination that worked wonders against New Zealand. Rohit said:

"We really need to think, even if we want to play four spinners, how we can squeeze four spinners. If we don't, then we don't. Whatever works for us in terms of the bowling options, we will try and do that... We'll think about it, what is the right combination to go with. But it is tempting."

Meanwhile, as per a report in Cricbuzz, the India vs Australia 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal in Dubai will be played on a fresh pitch and not on a surface that has been used before.

