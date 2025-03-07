Varun Dhawan posts hilarious face-swap video of him bowling in IND vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy match [Watch]

Popular Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan recently shared a hilarious face-swap video of him bowling as Team India's mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy. He posted a clip from the Men in Blue's 2025 Champions Trophy group match against New Zealand, where his face was morphed onto Chakaravarthy's body.

Dhawan's video was a response to the memes that flooded social media after the 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal between India and Australia. After Chakaravarthy claimed the crucial wicket of Travis Head in the knockout match, many fans went to Dhawan's social media handles and praised him.

It could have been due to the two sharing the same first name, or there is also a possibility that the fans were just having some fun. Dhawan took it to another level with his face-swap video.

Wishing Chakaravarthy and the Indian team luck for their 2025 Champions Trophy final against New Zealand, Dhawan wrote:

"Since the internet is having fun I decided to join in. All the best to the boys in blue and the other VARUN to shine bright on Sunday let’s go 🇮🇳."

It is worth mentioning that Chakaravarthy also hilariously commented on Dhawan's Instagram post after the 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal. He wrote:

"Well bowled bhaiya🙏🙂."

Chakaravarthy's cheeky comment left fans in splits and has garnered over 1 lakh likes. It is worth mentioning that the crafty spinner has looked in stellar form in the 2025 Champions Trophy, claiming seven wickets in just two outings.

"He's a big threat" - New Zealand head coach on Varun Chakaravarthy ahead of 2025 Champions Trophy final

New Zealand head coach Gary Stead opined that Varun Chakaravarthy will pose a big challenge to the BlackCaps in the 2025 Champions Trophy final. He pointed out how the bowler bagged a stunning five-wicket haul against the Kiwis in the group stage.

Stating that the side would work on plans to counter the in-form spinner, Stead said (quoted by India Today):

"We certainly expect him to play after getting 5 for 42 against us in the last game. He is a class bowler and showed his skills against us last time, and he's a big threat in the game. So we'll be putting our thinking caps on around how we nullify that and how we can still score runs against him."

The 2025 Champions Trophy final will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, March 9.

