"Venkatesh Prasad's tweets have added fuel to the fire" - Aakash Chopra on KL Rahul's criticism during IND vs AUS 2nd Test

Former India opener Aakash Chopra feels fellow former cricketer Venkatesh Prasad shouldn't have criticized KL Rahul amidst the ongoing second Test between India and Australia in Delhi on Saturday.

Prasad, who had already expressed his displeasure at Rahul's inclusion in the playing XI over others, slammed the vice-captain when the latter departed for yet another low score.

However, in a video on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra explained why it wasn't right on Venkatesh Prasad's part to call out KL Rahul publicly and use harsh remarks when there's a match going on.

He said:

"As soon as KL Rahul gets dismissed cheaply, he starts to trend on Twitter. Everyone wants to give their opinion and criticize him and I feel Venkatesh Prasad's tweets have added fuel to the fire.

"Being a former cricketer himself, he should know that we shouldn't criticize our own players in the middle of the game when one inning is still remaining. After the game, you can definitely talk about any player and have your opinion."

Venkatesh Prasad @venkateshprasad Venkatesh Prasad @venkateshprasad I have a lot of regard for KL Rahul’s talent and ability, but sadly his performances have been well below par. A test average of 34 after 46 tests and more than 8 years in international cricket is ordinary. Can’t think of many who have been given so many chances. Especially..cont I have a lot of regard for KL Rahul’s talent and ability, but sadly his performances have been well below par. A test average of 34 after 46 tests and more than 8 years in international cricket is ordinary. Can’t think of many who have been given so many chances. Especially..cont And the torrid run continues. More to do with rigidity of the management to persist with a player who just hasn’t looked the part. No top order batsman in atleast last 20 years of Indian cricket has played these many tests with such a low average. His inclusion is …. twitter.com/venkateshprasa… And the torrid run continues. More to do with rigidity of the management to persist with a player who just hasn’t looked the part. No top order batsman in atleast last 20 years of Indian cricket has played these many tests with such a low average. His inclusion is …. twitter.com/venkateshprasa…

Chopra also spoke about India's top-order collapse on Day 2 and how inconsistent they have been as a whole of late. On this, he said:

"India's top order was disappointing once again and this is becoming a concurrent theme. They were in a spot of bother when more than half the team were back in the shed with just 140-odd on the board."

Aakash Chopra on Cheteshwar Pujara's failure

Cheteshwar Pujara's same old issue of keeping his bat behind his pad came back to haunt him as he was dismissed for a duck in his 100th Test. He tried to use his feet to Nathan Lyon, but the ball struck his pads just before his bat. Australia reviewed for an LBW decision and dismissed the veteran batter.

On this, Aakash Chopra stated:

"Cheteshwar Pujara has a forgetful outing in his 100th Test as once again his habit of keeping bat behind his pad cost him his wicket. These are now two consecutive failures in two innings for him."

Australia are 62 runs ahead at stumps on Day 2 and will be hopeful of piling on the misery on the hosts going forward.

