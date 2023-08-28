"Very happy" - David Warner reacts to Rishabh Pant's recent workout video

Team India's star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is currently rehabilitating from the multiple injuries he suffered during a horrific car crash last December.

Pant has started his recovery and has used his social media handles to give his fans an update about his training.

The talented youngster shared a video on his Instagram handle on Monday, August 28, in which he can be seen cycling on a stationary bike.

Australian opener David Warner reacted to Rishabh Pant's post, sharing his excitement over the southpaw's recovery. He commented:

"This make me smile and very happy 🙌❤️."

Screenshot of David Warner's comment.

Notably, Warner and Pant are expected to share the dressing room for the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the next season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Australian opener captained the side in IPL 2023 in Pant's absence.

"Comeback is quite far away" - Aakash Chopra on Rishabh Pant's return

Rishabh Pant has resumed batting practice after a long break, and videos of his batting have gone viral on social media. Former India opener Aakash Chopra, however, claimed that fans will have to wait longer to see the star cricketer back in action.

Chopra opined that while Pant has started facing bowlers who bowl at 140 kph, he isn't expected to make a comeback anytime soon. Speaking on his YouTube channel, the cricketer-turned-commentator said:

"Rishabh Pant had posted a video where Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul were seen batting after a long time. Now his videos have come from which it seems he is coming back. He has started batting against the bowling machine. He has started playing against 140 kph but Pant's comeback is quite far away as of now."

Pant has had to miss several important matches due to his injuries. He was ruled out of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC 2023) final against Australia and the IPL 2023. His chances of regaining full fitness ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 also look very slim.