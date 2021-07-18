"Very happy that we played together after a long time" - Kuldeep Yadav on Chahal

It took two years and seventeen days for Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal to feature together for India again. The last time they played together was in the 2019 World Cup game against England. Both bowlers were smashed all around the park in that match and the Indian team management lost faith in their partnership.

However, the duo were reunited in a new-look Team India that took on Sri Lanka in the first ODI on Sunday. Both Kuldeep Yadav and Chahal looked to be bowling well in tandem and picked up a couple of wickets each.

Speaking to reporters after the end of the game, Kuldeep Yadav explained why his bond with Chahal brings the best out of both bowlers.

"Very happy that we (him and Chahal) played together after a long time. We are comfortable with each other and that could be the main reason for our performance. We back each other really well. Whenever we need advice on the field, we help each other. So there is a great bonding that we share. It is great that it helped the team perform well," Kuldeep Yadav asserted.

Nobody's career ends because of 1-2 games: Kuldeep Yadav

The last time Kuldeep Yadav played an ODI, he gave away 84 runs in ten overs against England and was clobbered to all parts of the ground by Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes.

On being asked by a reporter whether Kuldeep thought his white-ball career was in danger, the wrist-spinner replied by stating that having an off-day is a part and parcel of the game. He believes that a couple of bad games here and there don't determine his potential as a player.

"I don't feel this way (on white-ball career being in danger). Sometimes you will go for runs and sometimes you will take wickets. I have also picked up a lot of wickets so people can speak about that too. No one's career ends because of 1-2 games. The wicket in Pune was great and there wasn't much help for the bowlers. You also need to give credit to the batsmen," Kuldeep Yadav signed off.

