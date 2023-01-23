"Very impressed with the way he set up the first wicket" - Former Indian cricketer on Mohammed Shami

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan was highly impressed with Mohammed Shami's performance in the second ODI against New Zealand on January 21. The pacer picked up three wickets in his six overs in the match in Raipur, conceding just 18 runs and led the pace attack by example.

Pathan specifically spoke about the way Shami dismissed the dangerous Finn Allen for a duck in his very first over. Allen failed to read Shami's wrist position as the wicket-taking delivery jagged back off the seam and beat his defense to rattle the stumps.

Speaking to Star Sports, here's what Irfan Pathan had to say about Mohammed Shami dismissing Finn Allen:

"I was really impressed with Shami, because the way he set it up, the first wicket, the first over. Everything started from there itself because in the start we kept bowling then with a little bit of variation that was there in his wrists, getting the ball in was very effective."

Rohit.Bishnoi @The_kafir_boy_2 Unplayable first over from Shami. Finn Allen had no clue and got clean bowled. #IndvsNZ Unplayable first over from Shami. Finn Allen had no clue and got clean bowled. #IndvsNZ https://t.co/qexyIo14TM

Irfan Pathan on Mohammed Shami dismissing Michael Bracewell

India had New Zealand reeling at 15/5, but as in the first match, all-rounder Michael Bracewell began his innings positively and threatened to score big again. Mohammed Shami was brought back into the attack and was smashed for two boundaries when he tried to bowl from around the wicket.

However, the pacer had enough experience to realize that he had to change the angle. He then came over the wicket and delivered a well-directed bouncer that Bracewell could only edge behind to wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan to be dismissed for a 30-ball 22.

That wicket proved crucial as India bundled the Kiwis out for 108 before chasing the target down with eight wickets and nearly 30 overs to spare.

BCCI @BCCI Overs

Maiden

Runs

Wickets



set the stage on fire & scalped three wickets #TeamIndia | #INDvNZ | @mastercardindia



Watch those wickets



bcci.tv/videos/5558943… OversMaidenRunsWickets @MdShami11 set the stage on fire& scalped three wicketsWatch those wickets 6⃣ Overs1⃣ Maiden1⃣8⃣ Runs3⃣ Wickets@MdShami11 set the stage on fire 🔥 & scalped three wickets 👏 👏 #TeamIndia | #INDvNZ | @mastercardindia Watch those wickets 🎥 🔽bcci.tv/videos/5558943…

Pathan stated on Bracewell's dismissal:

"Changing the angle against him (Bracewell) according to the situation, he used the pitch well bowling a bouncer and took his wicket.

"So, each and every wicket was very crucial, his spell was very impressive and he needed a wicket desperately because his performance was not up to the mark, especially in the last seven matches."

Mohammed Shami delivered a timely performance just when critics and fans thought he was becoming a little inconsistent. He could be a crucial bowler for India in the ODI World Cup later this year, especially if Jasprit Bumrah continues to struggle with injury concerns.

Get India vs New Zealand Live Score for 2nd ODI at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest Updates & News.

Poll : 0 votes