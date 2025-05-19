Video of student showcasing Virat Kohli’s Test jersey during graduation to pay tribute to retirement goes viral [Watch]

A Virat Kohli fan paid tribute to the former India captain following his Test retirement in a unique way. A video surfaced on social media, showing the fan proudly displaying the ace batter's Test jersey at his graduation ceremony.

The fan held the white jersey in front of his face on the podium before collecting his degree. This came just days after Kohli drew curtains on his illustrious 14-year-old Test career. He made the announcement on May 12.

The video went viral on social media, and several X users have reacted to the student's way of celebrating Kohli's memorable red-ball career. Here are some of the top reactions on X:

"That’s pure passion and love shining through on graduation day," wrote a fan.

"People are crazy behind Virat Kohli," chimed in yet another.

Kohli announced his Test retirement by sharing an emotional social media post. He emphasized that it wasn't an 'easy' call, but he felt that this was the right time to bow out.

Virat Kohli is the most successful Test captain in the history of Indian cricket. Under his leadership, India won 40 out of 68 matches. He is also the fourth-highest run-getter among Indian batters in the format, aggregating 9,230 runs across 210 innings (123 matches) at an average of 46.85.

A lot of fans donned Virat Kohli's Test jersey at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium during RCB vs KKR IPL 2025 match

After a short break, IPL 2025 resumed on Saturday, May 17, with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) hosting the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. However, the match was called off due to rain without a ball bowled.

While there was no cricketing action on the day, it was still a memorable day for Virat Kohli's fans, as thousands of them turned up in Test jerseys No. 18 as a tribute to the star cricketer.

Kohli is RCB's leading run-getter in IPL 2025. He has amassed 505 runs across 11 innings at a strike rate of 143.46 and an average of 63.12. RCB have already qualified for the playoffs. They are placed second in the points table, with 17 points in 12 games.

The Bengaluru-based side will face the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday, May 23.

