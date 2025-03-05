Video of Virat Kohli seemingly asking 'Your last?' goes viral with Steve Smith's retirement after IND vs AUS 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal [Watch]

Team India batting star Virat Kohli seemingly asked Steve Smith if it was his last ODI after the Champions Trophy 2025 semifinal against Australia on Tuesday, March 4, in Dubai. A video of the interaction surfaced on social media, with Kohli's expression changing after the Aussie batter's reply as the two embraced each other.

Smith announced his ODI retirement on Wednesday after the Men in Yellow went down fighting in the semi-final in Dubai. Kohli and Smith were their respective batting line-up's lynchpins and stood up for their teams in the semifinal.

After opting to bat first, Smith top-scored with a 73-run knock and shared two half-century partnerships with Alex Carey and Marnus Labuschagne to lift their side to 264.

Here's the video of the interaction between the two batting legends:

The veteran was also tactically sound on the field but Kohli was equally up to the task on a tricky Dubai surface, scoring a measured 84 before getting dismissed by Adam Zampa. Contributions from KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya steered the Men in Blue over the line and into the final.

"Test cricket remains a priority" - Steve Smith

Steve Smith. (Image Credits: Getty)

Smith, who scored 5800 runs in 170 ODIs, stated that winning the 50-over World Cup twice was the highlight of his career. He also added that Test cricket would remain his priority and he was looking forward to the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

The Australian batter said, as quoted by cricket.com.au:

"It has been a great ride and I have loved every minute of it. There have been so many amazing times and wonderful memories. Winning two World Cups was a great highlight along with the many fantastic teammates who shared the journey. Test cricket remains a priority and I am really looking forward to the World Test Championship final, the West Indies in the winter and then England at home. I feel I still have a lot to contribute on that stage."

The veteran's next assignment for Australia will be the WTC final against South Africa in June. He recently crossed the 10000-run mark in Tests, placing himself in an elite list of batters.

