Viral video claims Anushka Sharma is seen interacting with Rohit Sharma's son Ahaan during IND vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy match [Watch]

Anushka Sharma was in attendance for India's 2025 Champions Trophy match agaisnt at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday (March 2). It was a milestone match for her husband, Virat Kohli, who was making his 300th appearance for India in the ODI format.

A fan shared a video on X (formerly known as Twitter) to give a glimpse of Anushka Sharma in the stands at the Dubai Stadium during the first innings of today's match. In it, she could be seen interacting with a small baby sporting a smile.

The user claimed that Anushka was interacting with Rohit Sharma's recently born son, Ahaan, who was there with his mother, Ritika Sajdeh. We couldn't confirm if it was Ahaan, but several social media users backed the above fan's claim.

You can watch the video below:

India score 249/9 in the first innings of the 2025 Champions Trophy clash vs New Zealand in Dubai

Team India batted first in the contest after losing the toss in their final group match of the 2025 Champions Trophy. Their famed top-order collapsed meekly against an impressive New Zealand pace attack that extracted some movement with the new ball. After four consecutive 50+ scores, Shubman Gill endured a failure today, departing for 2 (7) in the third over.

Rohit Sharma (15) perished soon after in the sixth over, trying to take on the bowler. In his 300th ODI, Virat Kohli looked in good touch, hitting two fours on the way to 11 (14) before Glenn Phillips' blinder led to his departure.

Shreyas Iyer (79) and Axar Patel (42) joined hands at 30/3 and stitched a 98-run partnership to bring their side into the contest after a poor start. After Axar's dismissal, KL Rahul (29) supported Iyer for a while with a handy contribution. However, Men in Blue lost both of them quickly after a 44-run partnership, which left them at 182/6.

Hardik Pandya played a brilliant knock of 45 (45) in the company of lower-order batters and took his side to a respectable total of 249 at the end of the first innings.

