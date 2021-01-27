Virat is the captain and I am his deputy: Ajinkya Rahane clarifies his role in the team

Ajinkya Rahane finally responded to the raging captaincy debate in Indian cricket. The man who led India to glory Down Under has made it clear that Virat Kohli is Team India's captain and he is the latter's deputy.

Virat Kohli will be back as captain when India face England in the first Test in Chennai on February 5.

Speaking to PTI in an interview, Ajinkya Rahane said in this regard:

"Nothing changes. Virat was and will always be the captain of the Test team, and I am his deputy. When he was absent it was my duty to lead the side and my responsibility to give my best for Team India's success.”

Ajinkya Rahane added that he would be happy to take over the leadership whenever the situation arises and would give his best every time. The 32-year-old said in this regard:

"It’s not the matter of merely being a captain. How you perform the captain's role is what's more important. So far I have been successful. Hopefully in the future also, I will try to give these kind of results for my team.”

I think I would have really considered keeping @ajinkyarahane88 as Captain for @BCCI !!! Allowing @imVkohli to be the Batsman only would make India even more dangerous & Rahane has an incredible presence & tactical nous about him ... #INDvsAUS — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) January 19, 2021

We have always backed each other's games: Ajinkya Rahane on Virat Kohli

Clarifying on the bonding he shares with Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane asserted that he has always shared a cordial relationship with the Indian captain.

“He has time and again praised my batting. Both of us played memorable knocks for our team in India and overseas conditions. It only helps that Virat comes at No.4 and myself at No.5. We have had a lot of partnerships. We have always backed each other's games. When we are at the crease, we discuss threadbare about the opposition's bowling. We caution each other whenever one of us plays a rash shot," said Ajinkya Rahane.

Asked to describe Virat Kohli as a captain, Ajinkya Rahane termed him a sharp leader who takes good on-field decisions.

“Whenever the spinners are in operation, he is banking on me, and he believes that taking those catches at slips off (Ravichandran) Ashwin and (Ravindra) Jadeja is one of my core competence areas. Virat expects a lot from me, and I try and ensure not to let him down,” observed Ajinkya Rahane.

The Mumbaikar clarified that despite going through rough patches in recent years, he has never felt insecure about his place in the Test team. According to Rahane, he has been lucky to enjoy the confidence of the captain. He was quoted as saying in this regard:

"When I was going through a bad patch, my captain boosted my morale. It's always comforting to know that you have his backing, and you are then focused on giving your best without any worries."

Ajinkya Rahane has an impressive Test record as captain

Ajinkya Rahane has led India in five Tests and is yet to lose one. He has won four and drawn one, with two of these wins coming away from home.

The soft-spoken cricketer has captained India in four Tests against Australia, winning in Dharamsala (March 2017), Melbourne (December 2020) and Brisbane (January 2021), while drawing the New Year Test at the SCG.

There have been 10 Test captains with unbeaten record in Australia. Of those 10, only 3 managed to win more than 1 Test.



Percy Chapman 1928/29 (Bradman’s debut).



Ray Illingworth 1970/71 (G Chappell & Lillee’s debut).@ajinkyarahane88 2020/21 (good timing, Green🧐😉)!#AUSvIND — Rav (@rav_man0) January 19, 2021

Rahane also led India to victory against Test debutants Afghanistan in Bengaluru in June 2018.