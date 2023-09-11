Virat Kohli 90 runs away from becoming fastest batter to 13,000 ODI runs

Seasoned Team India batter Virat Kohli needs 90 runs to become the fastest cricketer to score 13,000 runs in ODIs. The 34-year-old headed into the Asia Cup needing 102 runs to reach 13,000 runs. He was dismissed for 4 in the group match against Pakistan in Pallekele on September 2 and did not get to bat in India’s 10-wicket thumping of Nepal.

Kohli is batting on 8 off 16 balls in the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match against Pakistan at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. India were 147/2 in 24.1 overs after being asked to bat by Pakistan before rain prevented any further play.

The India-Pakistan match will resume on the reserve day on Monday. Kohli will resume his innings along with KL Rahul, who was unbeaten on 17 off 28 balls when rain interrupted proceedings on Sunday.

Speaking of Kohli, he has currently scored 12,910 runs and is playing in his 267th innings. If he scores another 90 runs, he will become the fastest cricketer to reach the 13000-run landmark in ODIs.

The current record stands in the name of Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. The Master Blaster reached the landmark in 321 ODI innings.

Tendulkar is followed by former Australian captain Ricky Ponting (341) and the Sri Lankan duo of Kumar Sangakkara (363) and Sanath Jayasuriya (416).

Overall, Kohli is fifth on the list of leading run-getters in ODIs. Only Tendulkar (18426), Sangakkara (14234), Ponting (13704), and Jayasuriya (13430) have scored more runs than the Indian cricketer in the 50-over format.

Kohli is also fifth on the illustrious list of players with most international runs. He has amassed 25586 runs across formats so far. Tendulkar (34357), Sangakkara (28016), Ponting (27483), and former Sri Lankan captain Mahela Jayawardene (25957) are above Kohli on the list.

Batting records held by Virat Kohli

Kohli already holds the record for being the fastest to 8,000 (175 innings), 9,000 (194 innings), 10,000 (205 innings), 11,000 (222 innings) and 12,000 (242 innings) runs in ODI cricket.

The 34-year-old is second on the list of players with most international hundreds. Kohli has notched 76 international tons across formats, a list lead by Tendulkar, who finished his career with 100 hundreds.

Among batters with most international centuries, Kohli is followed by Ponting (71), Sangakkara (63) and Jacques Kallis (62).