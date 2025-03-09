Virat Kohli adorably hugs Anushka Sharma after Team India's victory in IND vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy final [Watch]

Team India's batting star Virat Kohli adorably ran and hugged his wife Anushka Sharma after the Men in Blue clinched the 2025 Champions Trophy by beating New Zealand in the final on Sunday, March 9, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The right-handed batter couldn't contain his joy as a video of the same surfaced on social media. The duo shared a hug in the stairs before Anushka came inside the ground to join the celebration.

Watch the clip here:

Anushka Sharma was visibly left stunned after the 36-year-old got out only for a single on the big night after being trapped by Michael Bracewell. Kohli, nevertheless, played decisive knocks of 100* and 84 against Pakistan and Australia, respectively, to map the Men in Blue's path to the semifinals.

Virat Kohli finished the tournament with 218 runs from five matches at an average of 54.50 and a strike rate of 82.88, including a hundred and a fifty each.

"After playing for so long, you look forward to playing under pressure" - Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli. (Image Credits: Getty)

Speaking to the host broadcaster after the final, the Delhi-born cricketer said it's the sort of win they wanted after losing 3-1 against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Kohli revealed that he always tries to share with people the reason behind his longevity and elaborated:

"It's been amazing, we wanted to bounce back after a tough Australia tour. Lovely playing with a bunch of amazing youngsters. They're stepping up and taking India in the right direction. After playing for so long, you look forward to playing under pressure. To win titles, the whole team has to step up in different games."

"People have played such impactful knocks and had spells, that collective effort is what has done it for us. I try to speak to these guys, try to share my experience, tell them how I've played for so long. When you leave, you want to leave in a better position," he added.

Virat Kohli will next be seen in action during the 2025 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), starting March 22.

