Virat Kohli aggressively celebrates Rachin Ravindra's wicket, hugs Kuldeep Yadav after his dismissal in IND vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy final [Watch]

Star batter Virat Kohli celebrated New Zealand batter Rachin Ravindra's wicket aggressively by hugging Kuldeep Yadav in the ongoing final of the 2025 Champions Trophy on Sunday, March 9, in Dubai. The Kiwis are batting first after having won the toss.

Ad

Rachin, who had been in excellent form throughout the competition, started well against India in this final too. He was looking in good touch, getting them off to a solid start before he was eventually dismissed by Kuldeep Yadav for 37 off 29 balls.

As Kuldeep got the better of Rachin Ravindra, Virat Kohli, realizing the importance of the wicket, celebrated in his usual aggressive manner and also hugged Kuldeep for providing the massove breakthrough.

Ad

Trending

Watch the moment in a video posted by a user on X (@theapache64) below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Rachin Ravindra's brilliant batting run in 2025 Champions Trophy comes to an end

India v New Zealand: Final - ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - Source: Getty

Rachin Ravindra has displayed brilliant form with the bat in the 2025 Champions Trophy, playing his first edition of the marquee ICC tournament. He is the leading run-getter with 263 runs from four games at an average of 65.75 and a strike-rate of 106.74.

Ad

Rachin has also scored two centuries in the tournament. He began on a positive note with a hundred against Bangladesh after missing the opening game against Pakistan.

He scored 112 off just 105 balls, hitting 12 fours and a six at a strike-rate of 106.67. The left-hander carried his superb form into the semifinal against South Africa as well. He slammed 108 runs off just 101 balls including 13 fours and a six, helping New Zealand set the base for a massive total of 362/6 from their 50 overs.

He looked good in the ongoing final as well, starting with positive intent, scoring 39 runs off 27 balls. Rachin hit 4 fours and a six at a strike-rate of 127.59 during his short stay at the crease before being dismissed eventually.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news