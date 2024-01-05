Virat Kohli among 2 Indians nominated for ICC Men's Cricketer of the year, R Ashwin in race to win Test Cricketer of the Year

Virat Kohli has been nominated for the ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year award 2023. He will compete with Australian captain Pat Cummins, Australian opener Travis Head and Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja to win the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year.

The ICC organizes the annual awards every year, wherein the best performers of men's and women's cricket are honored with prizes. The board announces list of top performers for various categories and decides the winner via public voting as well as jury choices.

Apart from Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year, the ICC also announced the nominees for the Women's Cricketer of the Year and the Men's Test Cricketer of the Year awards.

The nominees for Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy for ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year are Chamari Athapaththu (Sri Lanka), Beth Mooney (Australia), Nat Sciver-Brunt (England), and Ashleigh Gardner (Australia).

The four nominees in the race to win the ICC Men's Test Cricketer of the Year award are Ravichandran Ashwin (India), Travis Head (Australia), Joe Root (England), and Usman Khawaja (Australia).

Virat Kohli has won the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year twice

The ICC introduced the Men's Cricketer of the Year award in 2004, with current Indian head coach Rahul Dravid being the first player to win the prize. Virat Kohli, who has been nominated for the award in 2023, has won it twice before in 2017 and 2018.

Ravindra Jadeja, Travis Head and Pat Cummins have not won the award before. It will be interesting to see if any of the three names can stop Virat Kohli from winning the award this time.

Kohli is the favorite to win the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy, considering how well he performed for India in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023.

