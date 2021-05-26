Virat Kohli among top 3 batsmen in Pat Cummins' Test XI

Australian pacer Pat Cummins has named New Zealand captain Kane Williamson, Australian star Steve Smith and Indian skipper Virat Kohli as the three batsmen he would surely have in his Test XI.

The 28-year-old was asked to name three batsmen that he would fit in his Test XI by a fan in a question and answer session on his YouTube channel. Pat Cummins slotted in Williamson at No.3, Smith at No.4 and Kohli at No.5. The trio are arguably among the best batsmen of the modern era and Cummins certainly had no hesitation in naming them in his team.

"I would probably have Kane Williamson at No.3, Steve Smith at No.4, maybe Kohli at No.5. In any order, but I would have those three," Pat Cummins said.

It is exciting to watch Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowl: Pat Cummins

Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the limited over series against England:



2-0-15-0

4-0-28-1

4-0-27-0

4-1-30-1

4-0-15-2

9-0-30-2

10-0-63-1

10-0-42-3



Welcome back, Bhuvi. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 28, 2021

Pat Cummins also described Bhuvneshwar Kumar in a few words when asked about the Indian pacer by another fan. The 28-year-old feels Bhuvneshwar has ample skills to deal with any kind of situation.

As a conventional swing bowler, Bhuvneshwar Kumar already has the ability to move the ball both ways. However, Pat Cummins believes the Indian pacer is smart enough to also use variations to restrict the flow of runs in case he doesn't find any swing.

"Bhuvneshwar Kumar is really skillful. He is a clever bowler. He has a really good yorker, got some clever change-ups, and also for what he is known best for, swinging the ball both ways. As a fellow fast bowler, he is exciting to watch as there is always something happening," Pat Cummins asserted.

Bhuvneshwar not making it to India's squad touring England has certainly raised quite a few eyebrows. However, Virat Kohli and his men still seem to have immense firepower in their pace battery to win the World Test Championship (WTC) final against the Kiwis next month.