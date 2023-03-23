Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma merge philanthropy work, launch SeVVA: All you need to know

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have decided to merge their philanthropy work to launch a non-profit initiative aimed at helping those in need.

Now the Virat Kohli Foundation and the Anushka Sharma Foundation will together be known as SeVVA.

Kohli will continue to sponsor athletes and provide scholarships to sportspeople via the Athlete Development Program (ADP).

Meanwhile, Anushka will continue to work for animal welfare. She was named Person of the Year by PETA in 2017. She also fought for LGBT rights. The couple will also serve the needy via the SeVVA platform.

In a joint statement, the couple stated:

“In the words of Kahlil Gibran ‘For in truth it is life that gives unto life- while you, who deem yourself a giver, are but a witness’. With this sentiment in mind, we have decided to work together through SeVVA aiming to reach out to as many people as possible.”

It added:

“SeVVA’s work won't be confined to a particular issue as it will continue to strive for social good by championing humanity which is the need of the hour today.”

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma raised north of ₹11 crore during the COVID-19 pandemic

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma raised ₹11.36 crore for the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund and Chief Minister’s Relief Fund of Maharashtra during the COVID-19 pandemic. The couple themselves donated ₹2 crores to the good cause.

Kohli currently ranks third on the list of richest Indian cricketers. He is behind Sachin Tendulkar ($170 million) and MS Dhoni ($115m). Kohli, with an estimated net worth of $112m is soon expected to take second place.

Kohli's last outing saw him score a half-century against Australia in the third ODI of a 3-match series. Despite Kohli's efforts, India lost the final game by a margin of 21 runs and conceded the series 2-1 at home.

The former Indian captain will next take the field to represent the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) against Mumbai Indians (MI) in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2023).

