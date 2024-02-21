Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma name baby boy 'Akaay'; what is the meaning of the name?

Indian star Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma announced the birth of their second child, a baby boy, on February 15. The couple shared the news on their social media handles and named the baby Akaay.

The news had fans buzzing on the internet and craving to know the meaning of Akaay. The name 'Akaay' is derived from the Sanskrit language and means 'immortal' or 'non-decaying'. 'Kaay' has the same root as 'kaaya' meaning 'form' or 'body'.

It is also derived from the Hindi word 'Kaya', meaning someone transcending their physical form or body. In addition to the two ancient Indian languages, 'Akaay' also translates to 'Shining moon' in Turkish.

Following the announcement, several cricket and film stars shared their best wishes to Kohli and Anushka.

Recently, Kohli's former RCB teammate and South African legend AB de Villiers revealed the couple expecting a second child before making a U-turn and apologizing for his blunder.

The couple married each other in 2017 and welcomed their first child, a daughter named Vamika, in January 2021. Vamika refers to Goddess Durga in Sanskrit.

Virat Kohli will miss the entire India-England Test series

On the cricket field, Virat Kohli will miss the entire India-England five-match Test series, with the hosts leading 2-1.

The 35-year-old was initially ruled out of the opening two Tests, citing personal emergency reasons. However, he was later ruled out of the entire series when the selectors picked the squad for the final three Tests after the second encounter.

Kohli also missed the opening T20I of the three-match series against Afghanistan before the England series. Yet, he returned to the side for the next two games as India completed a 3-0 series whitewash. It was Kohli's first T20I appearance for India since their defeat in the semi-finals of the 2022 World Cup in Australia.

The champion batter has been in red-hot recent form, helping India draw the Test series in South Africa and reach the final of the 2023 ODI World Cup. In the latter, Kohli finished as the leading run-scorer with 765 runs at a Bradmanesque average of 95.62, including three centuries.

During the tournament, Kohli also reached 50 ODI centuries, eclipsing Sachin Tendulkar's record of 49.

Meanwhile, India had to overcome a shock defeat in Hyderabad in the ongoing England Test series with statement wins in Visakhapatnam and Rajkot to take a 2-1 lead.

The two teams will resume battle in the fourth Test at Ranchi, starting Friday, February 23.

