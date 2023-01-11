Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma share heartwarming posts as daughter Vamika turns 2

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma shared heartwarming posts on their respective social media handles on the occasion of their daughter Vamika’s second birthday on Wednesday, January 11.

Kohli and Anushka’s daughter was born on January 11, 2021 at Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital. The couple announced Anushka's pregnancy in August 2020.

On the special occasion of Vamika’s second birthday, actor-producer Anushka took to her official Instagram handle and shared a cute picture with her daughter. She uploaded the post with the caption:

“Two years ago my heart grew wide open ❤️ 🙏🧿.”

Senior Indian cricketer Kohli also uploaded an endearing image with his daughter. He shared the picture and captioned it:

“My heartbeat is 2 ❤️.”

Vamika’s face is not visible in either of the two pictures shared by the star parents. Kohli and Anushka have been absolutely clear about the fact that they want to protect their daughter’s privacy.

They have never revealed the face of their daughter in their social media posts and have constantly requested the media not to click the little one’s pictures. Some images of Vamika went viral after she was clicked at a stadium with her mother during India’s tour of South Africa early last year.

Reacting to the development, both Kohli and Anushka requested media publications not to carry her images and also delete the same if they have been used.

“I was getting very cranky and snappy”- Virat Kohli opens up on tough phase

A day before Vamika’s birthday, Kohli notched up his 45th one-day hundred in the first match of the series against Sri Lanka in Guwahati. With the ton, the 34-year-old continued his great run in white-ball cricket. However, until the first half of 2022, he was having a tough time.

In an interaction with Suryakumar Yadav posted on bcci.tv, Kohli admitted that was frustrated during his down phase and the same also reflected in his behavior towards his family. He said:

"I realized that I was very far away from my cricket because of my desires. I realized that I need to be true to myself. If I was the worst player around, I needed to accept it.

"I was getting very cranky and snappy and that wasn't fair on people around me, Anushka [Sharma] and my other loved ones who are always there for me. So I had to take responsibility and put things into perspective.

Kohli was named Player of the Match in Guwahati for scoring 113 off 87 balls as India beat Sri Lanka by 67 runs.

