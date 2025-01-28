Virat Kohli arrives at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Porsche ahead of Ranji Trophy 2024-25 comeback [Watch]

Former Team India captain Virat Kohli arrived at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, in a black Porsche Cayenne on Tuesday, January 28, to train with the Delhi team ahead of his Ranji Trophy return. Delhi's upcoming Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match against Railways will commence on Thursday, January 30.

Kohli was expected to play in Delhi's recently concluded match against Saurashtra. However, his domestic cricket comeback was delayed due to a neck sprain.

The 36-year-old is set to play his first Ranji Trophy match since November 2012. Here's a video of the ace cricketer's arrival at the Arun Jaitley Stadium:

Expand Tweet

Trending

Expand Tweet

Virat Kohli will play against Railways under Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) batter Ayush Badoni's captaincy after reportedly declining the chance to lead Delhi. It will be the team's final group match in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25.

Virat Kohli trained with former India batting coach ahead of Ranji Trophy return

Ahead of his much-anticipated domestic cricket return, Virat Kohli trained with former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar in Mumbai. A few videos surfaced on social media, in which the the seasoned campaigner was seen batting in the nets and working hard on his backfoot game.

Expand Tweet

Kohli has previously worked alongside Bangar during the latter's stint as Team India's batting coach from 2014 to 2019. The former India all-rounder also served as the head coach of Royals Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in 2022 and 2023.

The right-handed batter was last seen in action during India's five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test series against Australia. He kicked off the tour with an unbeaten 100-run knock in his team's second innings of the opening encounter.

However, his outside off-stump woes were back to haunt him and he ultimately finished with 190 runs across nine innings at an underwhelming average of 23.75. Following his Ranji Trophy return, Kohli will shift attention to white-ball cricket as India will take on England in a three-match home ODI series from February 6.

Following the three 50-over matches, the Men in Blue will compete in the 2025 Champions Trophy. They will face Bangladesh in their opening fixture of the tournament in Dubai on February 20.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news