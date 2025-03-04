Virat Kohli breaks huge Sachin Tendulkar record in IND vs AUS 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal

Virat Kohli broke a plethora of records during the 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal against Australia at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, March 4. One of them was the right-handed batter going past legendary Sachin Tendulkar for most half-centuries in ICC ODI events. The retired batter had 23 fifty-plus scores in ICC ODI tournaments. The 36-year-old was also the fastest to the milestone, making 24* fifty-plus scores in 53 innings.

Most 50-plus scores in ICC ODI tournaments

24 - Virat Kohli (53 innings)

23 - Sachin Tendulkar (58 innings)

18 - Rohit Sharma (42 innings)

17 - Kumar Sangakkara (56 innings)

16 - Ricky Ponting (60 innings)

What helped Virat Kohli stand out in the aforementioned list is his ability to deliver under pressure. During his knock on Tuesday, the Delhi batter also became the only second batter after Tendulkar to reach 8,000 runs while chasing in ODIs. He also eclipsed former India opener Shikhar Dhawan (701 runs in 10 matches) for the highest number of runs by an Indian in the Champions Trophy.

Virat Kohli stands tall in a 265-run chase against Australia in the 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal

Virat Kohli once again stood tall in a 265-run chase against Australia in the 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal in Dubai. He will now be keen to reach his second century in the ongoing tournament after his unbeaten 100 against arch-rivals Pakistan in the group-stage match.

At the time of writing, the Men in Blue were 184/4 after 36.3 overs, with Kohli (72 off 83) at the crease. KL Rahul has joined him in the middle. Axar Patel (27 off 30) was the last batter to be dismissed, cleaned up by Nathan Ellis.

Batting first, Australia were skittled out for 264 in 49.3 overs. Steve Smith and Alex Carey chipped in with scores of 73 (96) and 61 (57), respectively. Mohammad Shami was the pick of the Indian bowlers, returning with three wickets. Varun Chakaravarthy and Ravindra Jadeja also bagged two wickets apiece.

The second semifinal will be played between South Africa and New Zealand in Lahore on Wednesday, March 5.

Kohli will be keen to add another feather to his hat by winning his fourth ICC trophy. He played a vital knock as India beat South Africa to lift the 2024 T20 World Cup trophy in the summit clash in Barbados last year.

