Virat Kohli capable of breaking Sachin Tendulkar's record of 100 international centuries, says Brad Hogg

Brad Hogg believes that Virat Kohli has what it takes to break Sachin Tendulkar's record of 100 international hundreds.

Brad Hogg believes that the Indian pace attack is the best in the world.

Brad Hogg believes that Virat Kohli can break Sachin Tendulkar's record

Indian skipper Virat Kohli can break Sachin Tendulkar's record of 100 international hundreds, former Australian spinner Brad Hogg stated. Virat Kohli currently has 70 international hundreds to his name, with 43 of those coming in ODIs and 27 coming in the longest format.

He is also third in the all-time list of highest number of international centuries, one behind former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting who scored 71 hundreds.

When asked by a fan on his Youtube channel whether Virat Kohli had the capability of breaking Sachin Tendulkar's record, Brad Hogg agreed. He added that he felt that due to the high fitness levels and the number of games played in today's day and age, Virat Kohli had ample amount of time in front of him to go ahead and break Sachin Tendulkar's record.

"Of course he can. Fitness levels today are a lot better than when Sachin Tendulkar started. They have got a lot of help with quality fitness trainers. They have also got a lot of physios and doctors on board. Any niggle that is starting to happen people can get on top of it straight away. Therefore players miss less games and of course there is a lot more cricket being played these days. So yes, he can break that record," Brad Hogg said.

Indian pace attack under Virat Kohli is the best in the world: Brad Hogg

Indian pace attack under Virat Kohli

Brad Hogg was also asked about which pace attack did he think was the best in the world at the moment, and he had no hesitation in saying that India's pace attack under Virat Kohli was the best around. Over the past couple of years, the Indian pace attack have proved that they were capable of troubling the opposition in their conditions.

Also in India's recent home season, the fast bowlers took a combine of 81 wickets on dead Indian pitches that did not offer much assistance. Moreover, India became the first Asian side to win a Test series in Australia, further stamping their authority as one of the best attacks in the world.

"Indian bowling attack has dominated world cricket. India's pace attack take wickets quicker than any other team and they have played against some good teams... Australia...South Africa...they played against Bangladesh as well and couple of other good teams. That's why India are pretty dominant. The batsmen led them down in New Zealand but that pace attack is the best going around," Brad Hogg asserted.