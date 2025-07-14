Virat Kohli clicks photo with young fan in London park during ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test [In Picture]

Star India batter Virat Kohli was clicked with a young fan in London on Sunday, July 13. The 36-year-old was last seen in action during IPL 2025, where he played a key role in Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) title win on June 3. Since then, he has been residing in London.

Ad

Later that day, an X user, Haroun Rashid (@HarounRashid2), shared a picture of Kohli with his grandson and captioned it:

“Grandson Izzy over the moon as he ran into his cricketing idol ⁦@imVkohli⁩ in Holland Park today #London.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Earlier, on July 7, Kohli was seen enjoying the Wimbledon 2025 action from the stands, accompanied by his wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma.

A day later, he also attended former all-rounder Yuvraj Singh’s star-studded YWC Gala, hosted at Grosvenor House on Park Lane in London. The event, held in support of the YouWeCan Foundation, an initiative founded by the two-time World Cup winner, aimed to raise funds for cancer care for women and children across India.

Ad

“Coloured my beard two days ago” – Virat Kohli’s hilarious statement on Test retirement amid ENG-IND 2025 series

While attending the YWC Gala on July 8, Virat Kohli made a hilarious remark about his retirement from Test cricket. Speaking at the event, the 36-year-old quipped:

“I just coloured my beard two days ago. You know it's time when you are colouring your beard every four days,” [as quoted by TOI].

Ad

The Delhi-born cricketer bid farewell to red-ball cricket after representing India in 123 Tests. The middle-order batter scored 9,230 runs in 210 innings at an average of 46.85, which included 31 half-centuries and 30 centuries.

Overall, the batting stalwart stands as India’s second-highest run-scorer across all formats. Kohli has played 550 matches, amassing 27,599 runs at an impressive average of 52.27, with 143 fifties and 82 centuries to his name, second only to the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, who leads the charts with 34,357 runs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dev Sharma Dev is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer.



His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.



Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.



When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news