Virat Kohli hugs Yuvraj Singh and shares a laugh at dinner party amid ENG vs IND 2025 Tests [In Pictures]

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh and veteran batter Virat Kohli shared a heartwarming moment during a special event on Tuesday, July 8. The star-studded YWC Gala, held at Grosvenor House, Park Lane in London, was organised in support of the YouWeCan Foundation — an initiative founded by Yuvraj Singh. The event aimed to raise funds for cancer care for women and children across India.

Star batter Virat Kohli, who is not part of India’s ongoing Test series against England after announcing his retirement from the format in May, also attended the event. He and Yuvraj Singh were seen sharing a warm hug and a light-hearted moment during the dinner gathering.

Check out the pictures here:

Meanwhile, members of the Indian men’s cricket team also attended the star-studded event, ahead of their third Test against England, scheduled to begin on Thursday, July 10, at Lord’s in London. Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar was also present, accompanied by his wife Anjali and daughter Sara.

Other prominent personalities at Yuvraj Singh’s YWC Gala included sports presenter Gaurav Kapur, former cricketers Kevin Pietersen, Brian Lara, Chris Gayle, and Ravi Shastri. Singer Kanika Kapoor was also among the attendees.

“I would cherish for the rest of my life” - Virat Kohli opens up about his bond with Yuvraj Singh

At the aforementioned event, Virat Kohli opened up about his strong bond with Yuvraj Singh and also expressed gratitude towards Harbhajan Singh and Zaheer Khan for mentoring him in the early stages of his career. The 36-year-old said (as quoted by the Times of India):

"We shared a very good bond both on and off the field. I met him for the first time during a North Zone tournament in Bangalore. When I started playing for India, him, bhajju pa (Harbhajan Singh) and Zaheer Khan took me under their wings. Really helped me grow as a player, made me comfortable in the dressing room. Lot of fun times off the field and made me aware of the lifestyle of getting to the top. These are the bonds I would cherish for the rest of my life."

Meanwhile, Kohli now features solely in ODIs for India at the international level.

